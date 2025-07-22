‘Pardon Columbus statue vandal’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

CIVIL society groups across the Caribbean are calling on the Bahamian government to grant a full pardon to Shervandaze “Michael the Archangel” Smith, who was convicted in 2023 for smashing the Christopher Columbus statue outside Government House in 2021.

The campaign, led by the Caribbean Freedom Project, argues that Mr Smith’s act was not criminal but a moral stand against colonial glorification.

However, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, who chairs the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, pushed back yesterday against the comparison to acts of historic resistance.

“Nothing about damaging the Columbus statue strikes a blow like the Garvey conviction,” Mr Munroe said, referring to civil rights leader Marcus Garvey, who was posthumously pardoned in the United States. “On the surface of what I know about him, he is no Marcus Garvey.”

Mr Munroe added that there may be stronger cases for posthumous pardons for people who resisted slavery directly, saying: “There probably are a number of persons who may have been convicted of offences when they were rebelling against slavery, and that would be more profitable to have their convictions posthumously addressed.”

He also cautioned against historical revisionism, describing the statue as “a gift to the state by free black people,” and warned against targeting monuments based solely on their associations with the colonial era.

“You can’t attack and destroy anything connected with the slave era. That would be dangerous,” he said.

“On what they say, then I should be able to burn down Government House. Or, I should be able to burn down the British Colonial Hotel.”

“Shirley Street, for instance, is named after one of the Royal governors during that period. Someone would be able to dig up Shirley Street. Clifford Park is named after a royal governor.”

“Should you be able to physically attack anyone who ensures the benefit of the family history of money made on slaves?”

Mr Smith was sentenced in October 2023 for damaging the statue two years prior with a sledgehammer. He pleaded guilty to causing damage and trespassing and was ordered to pay $7,050 to avoid prison. During his arraignment, he said he was in his right mind when he damaged the statue, adding that he did so because of a divine purpose after God touched him.

Prior to his sentencing, Mr Smith had been sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

His actions mirrored similar protests around the world, including the toppling of statues during the Black Lives Matter movement and the acquittal of the Colston Four in the United Kingdom.

In a letter dated 11 July, the Caribbean Freedom Project formally submitted its petition to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and the Mercy Committee, calling Mr Smith’s actions “a principled act of conscientious objection” against a symbol of genocide and white supremacy.

The letter was signed by project directors Shabaka Kambon and Dr Claudius Fergus, who urged authorities to view Mr Smith’s actions “through a historical and moral lens”.

“Resisting the suppression, distortion, or minimisation of historical or ongoing genocides is a principled act grounded in the defence of truth, justice, and the dignity of survivors and their descendants,” the group wrote.

Dr Niambi Hall-Campbell Dean, chair of the Bahamas National Reparations Committee, formally submitted the petition and defended Mr Smith’s act as one of necessary

confrontation.

“He bravely forced us to confront uncomfortable truths about our past that we heedlessly overlook at our own peril,” Dr Hall-Campbell Dean said. “Most people today understand that Columbus was not a hero — that he did not discover this land but invaded it, initiating a protracted period of genocide and slavery.”

Support has come from nearly 50 organisations and public figures across the region, including UN leaders Dr Gaynel Curry, Ambassador Dr June Soomer, and Professor Verene Shepherd. The initiative has also been backed by Professor Sonjah Stanley Niaah of the UWI Centre for Reparations Research, and national reparations chairs, including Antigua’s Ambassador Dorbrene Omarde.

The Caribbean Freedom Project has had success in similar campaigns before. In 2018, it lobbied for the renaming of a hall at the University of the West Indies that had honoured British colonialist Alfred Milner. In 2021, it petitioned Trinidad and Tobago’s Parliament to remove colonial symbols, an effort that led to the removal of Columbus’ ships from the national coat of arms earlier this year.

In their current petition, the group condemned the continued public maintenance of colonial monuments, calling them “concrete abominations more reflective of power and politics than history”.

They also noted growing domestic discontent around such symbols, pointing to past remarks by Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, Latrae Rahming, who previously supported removing such monuments from places of prominence.

Though once a prominent fixture, the Columbus statue was quietly removed in 2022. According to Mr Rahming, it was placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Works and the Bahamas Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation. There has been no official word on whether it will be re-erected, stored, or retired permanently.