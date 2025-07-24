BPL bill rise ‘a nightmare’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

An Opposition senator last night branded escalating Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) costs “a never-ending nightmare” as homeowners began to receive August bills showing 25-30 percent increases.

Michela Barnett-Ellis, who is understood to be seeking the Free national Movement’s (FNM) Killarney nomination, said in a voice note she had been “shocked” by her latest BPL bill and challenged the state-owned energy monopoly’s previous assertion that energy costs would “level off” by early 2024.

Pointing out that it is now mid-2025, and Bahamian households and businesses are still enduring rising electricity prices “with no explanation and no relief”, she added that BPL’s fuel charge had risen by at least 70 percent from the fuel-hedged 10 cents per kilowatt hour (KWh) that the Davis administration inherited when it took office in September 2021.

“When they took office, the fuel charge was around 10 cents,” Ms Barnett-Ellis blasted. “Today, it’s over 17 cents. That means it’s 70 percent more before your usage and VAT. BPL said prices would level-off by early 2024 but it’s now mid-2025 and the bills are still rising with no explanation and no relief, so where’s the cheaper electricity we were promised because from where I stand this is not a new day; it’s a never-ending nightmare.”

Tribune Business received its BPL bill, for the June-July period and payable in early August, at 1am yesterday morning based on the e-mail. Following the near-doubling of its previous bill, which was paid earlier this month, the August bill has increased by a further 38.4 percent month-on-month or several hundred dollars.

This is close to the all-time high of August 2023, after BPL increased its fuel charge by 163 percent over an eight-month period to recoup under-recovered fuel costs caused by the failure to continue supporting the utility’s existing fuel hedge. The bill is also akin to a second mortgage.

Other contacts spoken to by this newspaper reported similar increases, with one source revealing their latest bill was even higher than August 2023. “Somebody told me people are already complaining about their bills on social media,” they said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “My bill is the highest it’s been since 2019.

“This bill is ridiculous. It’s a high, high bill. Unbelievable. This bill is even worse. It’s 30 percent higher this month than it was last month, and last month was ridiculous. It’s crazy. It’s really unbelievable.” Another source added: “We just got our bill and it’s 25 percent higher come to think about it. The fuel charge seems to be pretty elevated. There’s something really fishy going on there.”

BPL has previously blamed the sudden summer 2025 bill hikes on increased energy consumption and the hot weather. It added that increased load demand has forced it to rely more on rental generation units that operate on automotive diesel oil (ADO) - the most expensive of the fuels that BPL uses.

And, while Ms Barnett-Ellis is correct that BPL’s current fuel charge is 17.4 cents per kilowatt hour for consumption that is less than 800 KWh, it is actually 21.4 cents per KWH for the bill portion above 800 KWh. The latter rate would thus represent a doubling, or around 100 percent increase, from the hedged fuel charge of September 2021.

Following last month’s BPL bill outcry, the Government introduced a taxpayer-funded Summer Energy Rebate to lower BPL’s fuel charge by 1.1 cents per KWh for both portions of the bill - under and over 800 KWh.

The fuel charge below 800 KWh was to be lowered from the 18.5 cents that appeared in Bahamians’ July bills to 17.4 cents, representing a 6 percent discount, while for over 800 KWh it was to be lowered from 22.5 cents to 21.4 cents. While that has been done, it appears to have made little difference for many customers given their increased energy consumption.

The move came after social media lit up in outrage as consumers received their bills due for payment in July. Almost all questioned the sharp month-over-month increases, with posts seen by Tribune Business showing all-in cost increases ranging from 38.6 percent to almost tripling via a 199 percent jump.

Higher BP bills represent a drain on the economy by inflicting higher expenses on Bahamian businesses and households, reducing investment and hiring dollars while also impacting families’ disposable incomes and consumer demand.

The latest bills emerged just as the Government yesterday tabled in the House of Assembly an Order that appears to both give legal effect to BPL’s new base tariff rates that were unveiled in summer 2024 and pave the way to reinstate the fuel hedging that was previously abandoned.

The Electricity (Tariff Rate for Electricity Services) Order 2025 implements the base tariffs set out in BPL’s Equity Rate Adjustment, including the 14.9 percent increase for the first 900,000 KWh consumed by the utility’s largest customers - the likes of hotels and food stores.

This tariff is being increased from 8.7 cents per KWh to 10 cents, while the rate for “all remaining units” is to jump by 45.2 percent - from 6.2 cents per KWh to 9 cents. All other BPL customer classes, including households and commercial, as well as temporary supply, will see their base rates either decrease or remain constant.

The Order also specifies how BPL’s fuel charge is to be calculated, and the items to be included in these sums, such as “upper cylinder lube oil”; fuel additives required by generation engine manufacturers;

foreign exchange and bank fees incurred with fuel purchases; and “relevant and reasonably incurred” expenses associated with purchasing power from renewable and other independent power producers.

Also eligible to be included in the BPL fuel charge are “costs and fees” associated with fuel hedging. The Order also paves the way to segment BPL’s customer base and levy different fuel charges linked to what is termed “equitable distribution”, as well as hold the fuel charge “constant for a period of 12 months in order to provide price stability to the consumer”.

The latter can only be done as part of a fuel hedging strategy, and the Order also provided for the creation of an “over and under recovery account” to monitor any fuel hedging, compare this to global spot market prices and what is charged to BPL customers, and make any adjustments as necessary.