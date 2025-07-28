Dupuch-Carron to consider PLP bid

By AVA TURNQUEST
ROBERT Dupuch-Carron, founder of the Bahamas Aviation Climate and Severe Weather Networks Ltd (BACSWN), yesterday said he would be “honoured” to be considered as a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for MICAL but stressed no formal request has been made by the party.
His comments come amid speculation of an unofficial campaign launch after photos and videos circulated on social media over the weekend showing Mr Dupuch-Carron alongside supporters wearing black shirts printed with “Dupuch for MICAL”.
Mr Dupuch-Carron firmly dismissed any suggestion his visit to Acklins represented a campaign launch.
He told The Tribune the scenes, which featured cheering crowds and posters calling for improved services in the southern islands, represented a growing level of support for a potential candidacy as he traverses the area to extoll the benefits of the Heads of agreement that BaCSWN signed with the government for an aviation and emergency services initiative.
“There was an outpouring of support, not just for the project, but for me personally,” Mr Dupuch-Carron said.
“People were saying I should be the next candidate for MICAL. But that’s not for me to decide.”
He said: “If after careful consideration they deem me worthy, I would give it serious thought. it would be the honour of a lifetime to stand in the footsteps of my family”.
According to BJ moss, a coordinator of the effort supporting Mr Dupuch-Carron, the shirts were part of a broader visibility push by supporters.
“There are five aspirants out there for MICAL and their supporters do what they feel to give their aspirant the most visibility,” Mr Moss told The Tribune.
If chosen, Mr Dupuch-Carron said he would represent the third generation of his family to serve the MICAL constituency or its predecessor seats. His grandfather, Sir Etienne Dupuch, great-uncle Eugene (“Gene”) Dupuch, and uncle Bernard Dupuch, all previously represented parts of the southern Bahamas.
According to the Bahamas Handbook, seven Dupuch men have been MPs over four generations. The first was Joe Dupuch, who was born in Bordeaux, France, and arrived in Nassau in 1840.
The late Tribune editor and Publisher, Sir Etienne Dupuch served in the House of assembly from 1925 to 1942 and from 1949 to 1956 when he moved a resolution to end discrimination making it possible for black Bahamians to have free access to all public places.
Both Eugene and Bernard Dupuch began their political careers as independent candidates, and later joined the United Bahamian Party (UBP).
Mr Dupuch-Carron recalled memories visiting MICAL since the age of 11 with his mother and Tribune publisher Eileen Carron and Uncle Bernard, who both encouraged him to learn about the area that holds deep ties to his family.
“It’s a very comfortable environment for me,” he said.
“The people remember me as a child down there. The name Dupuch is deeply rooted in that community — much like Pindling in Andros.”
Mr Dupuch-Carron added: “If they, after careful consideration, decide to put my name forward, I would take that very seriously. But until then, my focus remains on the aviation project and helping the southern islands get the services they deserve.”
The $427m BACSWN project includes aviation-grade ambulances, enhanced search-and-rescue capabilities, and upgrades to radar and meteorological services that remain critical in the southern islands where basic infrastructure remains limited.
Mr Dupuch-Carron said the southern Bahamas is being left behind and commended Prime Minister Philip Davis for supporting private sector-led investment in the area.
PLP chairman Fred Mitchell declined to comment. Representatives of the FNM also declined to comment.
bogart 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
The possible candidate seems quite obvious to use his abilities and zest to BEST serve our beloved Bahamaland.
There are a number of New Providence constituencies who would be happy to have him regardless which political party chooses to have him.
whatsup 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Now I understand why the tribune is so protective of the plp and quickly remove articles that have negative comments about the plp
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
his grand father sir Etien Dupuch will be so proud of him We use to kneel at the same altar at st Francis
IslandWarrior 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Dupuch-Carron’s Potential PLP Candidacy Rivals Ingraham's FNM Defection
A Dupuch running on a PLP ticket marks a seismic rupture in Bahamian political tradition—one that reverberates beyond MICAL and echoes through the corridors of power. From Sir Etienne Dupuch’s trailblazing anti-discrimination motion to the family's staunch affiliations with the UBP and later the FNM, the Dupuch legacy has long stood apart from PLP orthodoxy. Now, with Robert Dupuch-Carron entertaining candidacy under the very banner his lineage once stood against, the moment is being likened to the most significant political realignment since Hubert Ingraham’s defection from the PLP to the FNM.
PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell and senior FNM officials have chosen silence—an eloquent indicator of just how delicate, and potentially transformative, this development may be.
If even traditional FNM-aligned families are now weighing the PLP as a viable vehicle for representation and delivery, the message from voters is unmistakable: performance now outweighs pedigree. Across MICAL and the southern Bahamas, the call is for real, measurable progress—improved infrastructure, reliable emergency services, and long-term development strategies. To remain competitive, the FNM must do more than reference its legacy; it must reconnect with neglected communities, field candidates rooted in both place and purpose, and present a governing vision built not on nostalgia but on delivery.
If not, this political “earthquake” will not be a momentary tremor—but the first rupture in a generational shift that redraws the Bahamian political map at the FNM’s expense.
- When lifelong supporters begin to say “the torch is out,” it is more than a slogan—it is a verdict. The FNM’s symbol, once seen as a bright beacon of hope, reform, and forward motion, now risks becoming an emblem of unmet expectations and broken promises. For many stalwarts—myself included—this is not mere disappointment. It is a reckoning. The torch once lit the path to a better Bahamas. But today, amid silence, stagnation, and missed opportunities, that flame flickers dangerously close to extinguishment. If the FNM has any intention of reigniting that fire, it must re-engage the Bahamian people with clarity, courage, and competence—starting in the very communities now drifting away. Until then, “Torch Out” will echo not as a whisper, but as a declaration—the people have moved on, and they are not waiting in the dark.
Sickened 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
I'm surprised at this. I wouldn't think that anyone with Robert's smarts and general intelligence and common sense would consider teaming up with the PLP and risk going down with the ship one day when all of their disgustingness finally sees the light of day.
To be even loosely associated with the PLP is a horrible thought. If he wants to leave a legacy for God's sake make it a good one - free of the fog of corruption.
Robert, please picture yourself on stage with Sebas (potentially) and having to show a united front with him by your side. He don't like your kind!! YIKES!!!!!
TalRussell 36 minutes ago
---- Neither the Devil nor Mitchell can just ignore such a Dupuch-Carron run under the PLP General Election banner bombshell drop. ---- Goin' gets harder to keep track of as to the rules governing "who/what" genetic offsprings' may lie long-hidden away behind them wall-boards' as potential runners' under the PLP General Election banner. --- Mitchell wants to believe it's all some kind of "AI" generated newspaper's article. --- Who other than "AI" would've written in such manner? --Yes?
