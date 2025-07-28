Dupuch-Carron to consider PLP bid

By AVA TURNQUEST

ROBERT Dupuch-Carron, founder of the Bahamas Aviation Climate and Severe Weather Networks Ltd (BACSWN), yesterday said he would be “honoured” to be considered as a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for MICAL but stressed no formal request has been made by the party.

His comments come amid speculation of an unofficial campaign launch after photos and videos circulated on social media over the weekend showing Mr Dupuch-Carron alongside supporters wearing black shirts printed with “Dupuch for MICAL”.

Mr Dupuch-Carron firmly dismissed any suggestion his visit to Acklins represented a campaign launch.

He told The Tribune the scenes, which featured cheering crowds and posters calling for improved services in the southern islands, represented a growing level of support for a potential candidacy as he traverses the area to extoll the benefits of the Heads of agreement that BaCSWN signed with the government for an aviation and emergency services initiative.

“There was an outpouring of support, not just for the project, but for me personally,” Mr Dupuch-Carron said.

“People were saying I should be the next candidate for MICAL. But that’s not for me to decide.”

He said: “If after careful consideration they deem me worthy, I would give it serious thought. it would be the honour of a lifetime to stand in the footsteps of my family”.

According to BJ moss, a coordinator of the effort supporting Mr Dupuch-Carron, the shirts were part of a broader visibility push by supporters.

“There are five aspirants out there for MICAL and their supporters do what they feel to give their aspirant the most visibility,” Mr Moss told The Tribune.

If chosen, Mr Dupuch-Carron said he would represent the third generation of his family to serve the MICAL constituency or its predecessor seats. His grandfather, Sir Etienne Dupuch, great-uncle Eugene (“Gene”) Dupuch, and uncle Bernard Dupuch, all previously represented parts of the southern Bahamas.

According to the Bahamas Handbook, seven Dupuch men have been MPs over four generations. The first was Joe Dupuch, who was born in Bordeaux, France, and arrived in Nassau in 1840.

The late Tribune editor and Publisher, Sir Etienne Dupuch served in the House of assembly from 1925 to 1942 and from 1949 to 1956 when he moved a resolution to end discrimination making it possible for black Bahamians to have free access to all public places.

Both Eugene and Bernard Dupuch began their political careers as independent candidates, and later joined the United Bahamian Party (UBP).

Mr Dupuch-Carron recalled memories visiting MICAL since the age of 11 with his mother and Tribune publisher Eileen Carron and Uncle Bernard, who both encouraged him to learn about the area that holds deep ties to his family.

“It’s a very comfortable environment for me,” he said.

“The people remember me as a child down there. The name Dupuch is deeply rooted in that community — much like Pindling in Andros.”

Mr Dupuch-Carron added: “If they, after careful consideration, decide to put my name forward, I would take that very seriously. But until then, my focus remains on the aviation project and helping the southern islands get the services they deserve.”

The $427m BACSWN project includes aviation-grade ambulances, enhanced search-and-rescue capabilities, and upgrades to radar and meteorological services that remain critical in the southern islands where basic infrastructure remains limited.

Mr Dupuch-Carron said the southern Bahamas is being left behind and commended Prime Minister Philip Davis for supporting private sector-led investment in the area.

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell declined to comment. Representatives of the FNM also declined to comment.