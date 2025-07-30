Munroe says about ten to 15 percent of officers on extended sick leave

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe says the Royal Bahamas Police Force needs 2,000 more officers due to hundreds of inactive officers on indefinite sick leave, limited training capacity, and too few qualified applicants.
He said staffing a police station requires at least six officers on duty around the clock, meaning a minimum of 18 officers per station to cover three shifts, not including response teams.
Larger stations require even more.
“You have drug enforcement, you have anti-gang, you have the special operations units on the road. They require manpower 24 hours a day, because the police force is a 24 hour proposition,” he said, justifying Commissioner Shanta Knowles’ recent revelation that the police force needs 2,000 more officers.
Mr Munroe said the Police Commissioner told him 200 to 300 officers are still officially counted in the force’s numbers, despite being on extended sick leave. He said officials estimate ten to 15 percent of the RBPF and Royal Bahamas Defence Force are on sick leave with no expectation of returning.
Commissioner Knowles previously said the RBPF began the year with around 2,656 officers. She said that number has since declined because of retirements and resignations.
Mr Munroe said recruitment is ongoing but hindered by limited space at the police college. Proper training, he noted, requires an adequate ratio of instructors to recruits.
He also pointed to the financial challenge of scaling up recruitment.
“I think when we recruit like a desired 100, 102 people, we need a million dollars or so budgeted for it because you got to pay them while they’re in training,” he said.
He said applicants must pass rigorous screening, including background checks, drug and medical tests, physical fitness standards, and a written exam.
When the Davis administration came to power in 2021, Mr Munroe said the force faced a shortfall of about 900 officers. He blamed recruitment failures under the previous government and suggested his administration was solving the problem. Now, the commissioner appointed by his administration says the actual need is more than double 900.
Pressed about this, Mr Munroe said that earlier estimates may have been based on conditions at the time, but demands have grown. He pointed to development on islands like Eleuthera, where local representatives and residents are now calling for more police.
“If the person doing that assessment was only basing it on there being five policemen on Eleuthera, but since then we’ve had development, everyone has been crying out for more officers,” he said. “As the country develops in terms of actual growth and as it develops other processes, circumstances that might need policing, that might push the position on the necessary policeman.”
A 2021 manpower audit by the Ministry of National Security’s Research and Development Section found that the RBPF was short hundreds of constables and top-heavy with senior officers. The report highlighted a lack of effective knowledge transfer at higher ranks and called for rebalancing the force’s structure.
Comments
Sickened 12 hours, 50 minutes ago
I think it's clear that we simply don't have the population size to keep our forces at the level they should be at. However, I doubt that the numbers Munroe is throwing out are accurate. Nevertheless, with skilled employees the numbers can certainly be reduced. As we all know the struggle our forces have in just reading and writing reports is a challenge that wastes a considerable amount of time each and every day. To find 1,000 intelligent officers who are dedicated is a challenge that we will fail. Sadly, the government policy of keeping our population poorly educated is now blowing back in our face, and it stinks to high heaven.
Our nation is failing IN EVERY ASPECT because of poor education.
ExposedU2C 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
And to think they are all on paid sick-leave at the taxpayers expense. LOL
Sickened 8 hours, 36 minutes ago
I bet their sick leave is cumulative as well. In the public sector you're allowed say 5 sick days a year to be used if you or a dependent are sick. I believe the government sector treats these as vacation days in that if you don't use them then they role over to the next year. I also believe that government 'personal days' can be accumulated as well. We are a doomed nation!
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
Like everything else, the Government wants to pad the PF with officers to get votes in 2026.
How can Toronto with a population of over a million function with half the number of PF officers as we have in The Bahamas???
This shit just doesn't add up in 242.
