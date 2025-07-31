Minnis: Ban fast food on Family Islands

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has proposed introducing legislation to prevent international fast food franchises from operating in the Family Islands, citing the growing health crisis linked to poor dietary habits.
Speaking during yesterday’s House of Assembly debate on a suite of healthcare reform bills, Dr Minnis noted that unhealthy eating habits are contributing to rising rates of obesity, especially among young Bahamians.
“We have an obesity crisis, and this crisis is increasingly affecting especially our young people,” he said. “We eat too many refined carbohydrates, high-fat foods, and processed foods.”
“We do not eat enough fruits and vegetables, and the prevalence of fast food restaurants in our major population centres is worsening the problem, and maybe its time, we need to look at the possibility of enacting a law to ensure that no international fast food franchises are introduced, especially into our Family Islands.”
Dr Minnis pointed to the high concentration of fast food outlets in urban centres as a significant factor driving poor nutrition.
“Nassau is contaminated already,” he said. “Grand Bahama already contaminated. But let us preserve the Family Islands, and let us take care of ourselves. If you want to bring in foods, use our own restaurants, keep the McDonald’s and Burger King that got us looking fat out.”
He expressed concern over the frequency of fast food consumption, noting that some residents eat such meals two to three times per day. He described conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and obesity as having become a “norm” in Bahamian society.
“We are an increasingly unwell people. We are addicted to eating foods that make us sick,” he said.
pt_90 17 hours, 35 minutes ago
Can the doctor explain how BK or McDonald's is worse than say a local place doing a a burger containing the same ingredients.
What about the high starch, high cholesterol, low green offerings from local establishments. Do they not pose health risks?
Are we making an economic protectionist policy or a health policy?
bogart 14 hours, 31 minutes ago
@ pt_90 you obviously clearly quite correct in the food analysis.
As to the policy, it is also quite well known that these foreign fast food businesses have been legally approved Govt licensed and operated for decades. Dr. Minnis fully knows this.
Dr. Minnis was also the former Prime Minister with one of the largest majority ruled governments and quite silly to be making these communist anti capitalist US businesses like comments like -----"If you want to bring in foods, use our own restaurants, keep the McDonald’s and Burger King that got us looking fat out.” --------- and getting the front page double headlines with his comments when there are more immediate issues going on.
Dr. Minnis should be more vocal with his views on the instantly fixable situations and deterrence to harmful situations our beloved nations children are being faced with like current dangerous playground equipment and govt employed persons in custody of the children allegedly giving poisonous harmful toilet water to drink.
bogart 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
.....Thankful to the very insightful comments below and one of the named WW!! evil military unit leads one to focus on -----"FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has proposed introducing legislation to prevent international fast food franchises from operating in the Family Islands."
This issuance by a current Commonwealth of the Bahamas Parliament Legislator is more alarming and being on a front page of a leading daily newspaper as to whether any Bahamian Legislator can be allowed to deny/prevent foreign franchaices food which is internationally available known to over a billion people worldwide without and legal recalls to health harmful ------- and now to be noted by Bahamian Parliament Legislator to to By Legislation to issue statement to 'prevent" a named section of Bahamian with equal Constitutional Rights the food.
NO Bahamian Legislator should be allowed to indicate this type of Legislation to prevent food to any targeted Bahamian citizens or residents of the Bahamian Family Islands under the Bahamian Constitution.
bahamianson 17 hours, 14 minutes ago
Increase the VAT on the said items, then put that VAT in a separate account for the national Health program. We have a freedom of choice, but the majority choose high carbs, high saturated fats and a lot of sugar . This is fine in their 20’s but early 50’s , they lean on the state to take care of them apart from their bad health decisions. If you want to consume alcohol, you should pay a higher VAT .
One 16 hours, 33 minutes ago
Nah, ban gambling and restrict liquor sales/bars to certain hours, and enforce the legal drinking age and drinking and driving
ohdrap4 16 hours, 23 minutes ago
Kkkk The passengers on Abaco flight always carry one or two dozen donuts back home.
I have also seen a man carry 150 eggrolls
benniesun 16 hours, 2 minutes ago
I give up. Some people are simply never going to get it. So a repost from a couple of years ago
repost
"...ensure that our foods and drinks are nutritious and are free of illness inducing poisons such as artificial flavors, artificial colors, preservatives, herbicides, fungicides, pesticides, desiccants, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), plastic packaging that leech carcinogens into foods (these line tin cans too), fluoride in drinks and toothpaste, soy, canola, imported foods having high mold content (labelled for export only), poisonous (carcinogenic) hair and beauty products, and the worst insidious most addictive offender SUGAR (gets converted directly into fat and suppresses the immune system for hours)...etc... These poisons are slow acting and over time ruin our heath producing the so called dreaded comorbidities and the poisonous sugars and oils cause unmanageable obesity, so a proactive approach is required not a band-aid."
birdiestrachan 15 hours, 57 minutes ago
Free will free choice Adam and Eve were given free will and free choice by the God who made all things.
hrysippus 15 hours, 53 minutes ago
birdiee thinks doc is not bright while believing in a talking snake and an ibisible magic man in the sky. LOL.
sheeprunner12 15 hours, 44 minutes ago
WE SHOULD BAN FAST FOOD EVERYWHERE IN 242. IT'S A CANCER TO OUR PPL.
THAT IS ONE OF THE MAIN REASONS WHY BAHAMIANS ARE THE MOST OBESE POPULATION IN THE AMERICAS.
WE STILL EAT FAIRLY WELL ON THE OUT ISLANDS, LOTS OF FISH, CASSAVA & BREADFRUIT AVAILABLE.
BAN WHITE FLOUR, RICE & SUGAR TOO.
hj 15 hours, 7 minutes ago
Doc will say anything just so his name appears on the papers. Many local eateries in Nassau and the family islands have much to be desired regarding health protocols, sometimes I wonder if health department ever bothered to visit them. Even if they pass the health tests,many of them still serve junk food. So if Doc was really concerned why he doesn't suggest to ban all fast food joints all over the country. Give it a rest Doc, politically you are done.
birdiestrachan 14 hours, 58 minutes ago
Sheeprunner check out bread basket items in which the Fnm glorify truth be told bakeries and hotels benefited more
Porcupine 14 hours, 28 minutes ago
So, we have given up on intelligence and education? You can't legislate morality or behavior. Is this not clear? Does nobody read our papers? Isn't murder illegal? Why don't we introduce legislation that? Oh yeah, we tried that. Get real Minnis. Stop the foolishness. Until we educate our people, we will continue down the road of destructive behavior. We have failed to produce thinking adults. We drink excessively, gamble excessively, eat shitty fried food, do not exercise, and continue to vote for some of the shabbiest people around. We have some of the most ignorant people in the world. Are the stats not enough for you, Minnis? What is the definition of NCD ailments? Why do you think we keep voting in people such as yourself? Why do we have so many losers in Parliament? Because we have such an enlightened population?
JackArawak 13 hours, 2 minutes ago
Fried chicken, peas n rice, potato salad and Mac n cheese. Fried food and 3 starches. On one plate. And it ain't from McDonalds. Peas n rice Boungy anyone?
SP 12 hours, 2 minutes ago
Seems like the GESTAPO FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis learned nothing from banning liquor for the poor during COVID.
We have some very dangerous people with too much power and no common sense.
TalRussell 11 hours, 42 minutes ago
I don't recall a time when Dr. Minnis had spoken out against fast food outlets coming to Freeport nor Hog Island? Now says, he doesn't want out islanders partake' in anything' fast and finger lickin' unhealthy. ---- IS the doctor representative on record as having opposed unhealthy fast food outlets for his Killarney parliamentary constituents'' -- Would he be opposed to Landlording properties out to fast food outlets ---Yes?
