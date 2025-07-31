Minnis: Ban fast food on Family Islands

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has proposed introducing legislation to prevent international fast food franchises from operating in the Family Islands, citing the growing health crisis linked to poor dietary habits.

Speaking during yesterday’s House of Assembly debate on a suite of healthcare reform bills, Dr Minnis noted that unhealthy eating habits are contributing to rising rates of obesity, especially among young Bahamians.

“We have an obesity crisis, and this crisis is increasingly affecting especially our young people,” he said. “We eat too many refined carbohydrates, high-fat foods, and processed foods.”

“We do not eat enough fruits and vegetables, and the prevalence of fast food restaurants in our major population centres is worsening the problem, and maybe its time, we need to look at the possibility of enacting a law to ensure that no international fast food franchises are introduced, especially into our Family Islands.”

Dr Minnis pointed to the high concentration of fast food outlets in urban centres as a significant factor driving poor nutrition.

“Nassau is contaminated already,” he said. “Grand Bahama already contaminated. But let us preserve the Family Islands, and let us take care of ourselves. If you want to bring in foods, use our own restaurants, keep the McDonald’s and Burger King that got us looking fat out.”

He expressed concern over the frequency of fast food consumption, noting that some residents eat such meals two to three times per day. He described conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and obesity as having become a “norm” in Bahamian society.

“We are an increasingly unwell people. We are addicted to eating foods that make us sick,” he said.