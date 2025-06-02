Claims govt stalling as no cannabis funding seen

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamian government has allocated no funding for cannabis regulation in its 2025/2026 budget, prompting Marijuana Bahamas founder Renaldo Cartwright to accuse officials of stalling the rollout of reforms passed nearly a year ago.

“Even though the bills have passed, they have no framework on it,” Mr Cartwright said yesterday.

A Tribune review of the Draft Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2025/2026 found no mention of the Cannabis Authority, cannabis legislation, or any associated regulatory funding. Cannabis legislation passed the House of Assembly and the Senate in July 2024.

Mr Cartwright said the absence of a clear budget line reveals a deeper issue: a government unwilling or unprepared to act on its own legislation. He suspects that the process of establishing a regulatory system may have proven more complex or politically risky than anticipated.

The Cannabis Bill creates a legal regime for medical and religious cannabis use and establishes a Cannabis Authority to oversee licensing, compliance, and industry standards.

Mr Cartwright warned that the current legal vacuum continues to criminalise the very people reform was supposed to protect.

He emphasised that Marijuana Bahamas began its campaign in 2015 to decriminalise personal use of marijauana and reduce criminal penalties. Facing resistance from religious and anti-drug groups, the organisation launched public education drives and church tours to explain the goals of reform.

He credited the previous administration with engaging the public and advocates more directly.

He believes law enforcement does not need to wait for the Authority to begin applying the law differently. He believes police could be directed immediately stop arresting people for minor possession if the political will existed.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder did not respond to The Tribune’s questions yesterday about funding for the Cannabis Authority.