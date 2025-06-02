Claims govt stalling as no cannabis funding seen

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamian government has allocated no funding for cannabis regulation in its 2025/2026 budget, prompting Marijuana Bahamas founder Renaldo Cartwright to accuse officials of stalling the rollout of reforms passed nearly a year ago.
“Even though the bills have passed, they have no framework on it,” Mr Cartwright said yesterday.
A Tribune review of the Draft Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2025/2026 found no mention of the Cannabis Authority, cannabis legislation, or any associated regulatory funding. Cannabis legislation passed the House of Assembly and the Senate in July 2024.
Mr Cartwright said the absence of a clear budget line reveals a deeper issue: a government unwilling or unprepared to act on its own legislation. He suspects that the process of establishing a regulatory system may have proven more complex or politically risky than anticipated.
The Cannabis Bill creates a legal regime for medical and religious cannabis use and establishes a Cannabis Authority to oversee licensing, compliance, and industry standards.
Mr Cartwright warned that the current legal vacuum continues to criminalise the very people reform was supposed to protect.
He emphasised that Marijuana Bahamas began its campaign in 2015 to decriminalise personal use of marijauana and reduce criminal penalties. Facing resistance from religious and anti-drug groups, the organisation launched public education drives and church tours to explain the goals of reform.
He credited the previous administration with engaging the public and advocates more directly.
He believes law enforcement does not need to wait for the Authority to begin applying the law differently. He believes police could be directed immediately stop arresting people for minor possession if the political will existed.
Attorney General Ryan Pinder did not respond to The Tribune’s questions yesterday about funding for the Cannabis Authority.
Comments
quavaduff 15 hours, 16 minutes ago
Legalize it mon with regulations for smoking in public areas ... it will reduce overall crime and expand/enhance tourism as well. Could create new farming opportunities for our great Bahamian farmers all the way to dispensing entrepreneurial opportunities. We could export it as they do Jamaican Blue Mountain coffees. Far too much energies and dollars trying to stop the unstoppable.
joeblow 12 hours, 16 minutes ago
... Bahamians have become experts at catering to their immediate needs and wants without giving any regard to the future and what has it given us? A country full of illegitimate children who grew up with no moral training or self control. We went from a country that was relatively debt free to one drowning in debt. From one that was relatively safe to one where now you need a walled in yard with a gate and 1-2 dogs in that yard, but you still need a home surveillance system and bars on your windows! And even then you are not sure if you are safe.
What we have been doing as a people hasn't been working and people don't have sense to see that. But yeah, let's continue down the road you suggest because sometimes things have to get worse before they get better!
DWW 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
Just more if the same standard bullsnot of the Bahamas govt. Is anyone really that surprised? I could have predicted this exactly. Remember that left turn on red law that somehow disappeared after the esteemed and royal constables said they could not... What about all the other laws on the books that are a waste of slave and hit air. That high house of parliament is just an outright joke at this point. Like why bother?
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 37 minutes ago
We don't need that dope bill to ever happen in 242. It will be 10X worst than Christie's legalization of the Numbers Mafia clique in 2016.
Just look at what havoc has been wreaked on the poor underclass of our country for the obscene wealth provided to a few politically connected families.
TalRussell 10 hours, 43 minutes ago
Asking if the Govt has no plans to stall on 'weed regulations;' -- more so to do with 'BSD $10,000 kick-starter grants targeting the 'home-baked' goods' category. --- Pacifically, will financially help and issue production documents to 'home-bakers' of weed-laced brownies 'for personal or medicinal use.' --- Allow 'defined' areas of 'moderate' sales with 'some' distribution'. -- Yes?
AnObserver 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
Why do you need funding to say "this harmless thing is no longer illegal"?
TalRussell 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
@ComradeAnObserver, the Govt will raise taxes and borrow another hundred millions of USD to fund more tools, policemans' with machine guns, resources for land and sea crafts, a justice system to execute arrests, lay charges, staffing and building new courts to carrying-out the Fox Hill overcrowded and understaffed imprisonments of those dealing in cannabis...All carried out in the name and authority of the King of England. -- Yes?
Empiricist 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
The Government should not stall it should have the testicular fortitude to come out and say they are not going to legalize this poison. Here is the current scientific evidence available.
Growing evidence points to potentially severe side effects of cannabis
As the drug becomes more and more potent, there has been a parallel increase in both medical and recreational marijuana’s accessibility and acceptance in the United States. Most users are aware of the common side effects, including impairments in memory and attention, greater inclination for risk-taking, and diminished capacity to drive. And while for most people, cannabis produces a feeling of relaxation, in others, for poorly understood reasons, it can trigger anxiety and panic. Now, growing research is pointing to other concerning, potentially severe consequences of cannabis use. This not only affects adults over the age of 21, who can legally buy marijuana in many jurisdictions, but also adolescents. “Data suggests that as cannabis becomes more available in the environment for adults, its access also increases to children and young adults who may be particularly vulnerable to its long-term effects,” says Mohini Ranganathan, MBBS, associate professor of psychiatry. There is compelling data showing that cannabis may be associated with changes in brain structure in young people, particularly in the prefrontal cortex, which is associated with decision-making and executive function. Other epidemiological evidence suggests that heavy and early use of cannabis is associated with increased risk of developing schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety.
