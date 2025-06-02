Pastor dies at prayer meeting

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
A BELOVED local pastor died of a sudden heart attack while praying with church members at RM Bailey Park on Saturday morning – just days before his daughter’s 25th birthday and weeks ahead of Father’s Day.
LaShanne Curtis told The Tribune yesterday that her father, Pastor Randolph Curtis Sr, 58, had planned to take her to the airport that morning for a flight to Grand Bahama. However, she never made the trip after her mother came into her room with the devastating news that her father had collapsed during a 6am prayer meeting in the park. Ms Curtis said that as the words slipped through her mother’s mouth, she knew their family would never be the same.
She described her father as a devoted man of God with a heart of gold. Although diabetes runs in their family, Pastor Curtis was not affected by the disease and was in good health. He often cycled for exercise and used his bicycle to get to church and other places when not driving.
Ms Curtis emotionally recalled seeing her father for the last time.
“Early that morning, he gently touched my arm to let me know he was leaving. I turned over and caught a glimpse of him. He said nothing, but his presence was enough,” she said.
She added that she will always cherish the memory of him sweetly playing with her six-year-old daughter.
Pastor Curtis was recently appointed National Prayer Leader for the Church of God of Prophecy. On Saturday, he rode his bicycle to the prayer meeting, which was organised to intercede for upcoming church events. Members had agreed to gather at RM Bailey Park for corporate prayer from 6am to 7am.
As the meeting was about to begin, Pastor Curtis collapsed. Church members performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. It is believed he took his final breath at the park, though members held on to hope that he would survive.
At 7.49am, Ms Curtis received a call from a family friend who had been with her father, informing her of his passing.
“Though our hearts are heavy, my family and I find deep comfort in knowing that he died doing the work of the Lord. He was an obedient, faithful servant who died on the battlefield for Christ. He finished his race with honour,” Ms Curtis said.
She described him as a kind and compassionate man who would give his last to help someone in need. Every church he pastored, she said, was impacted by his presence and love.
Tomorrow will mark the first time Ms Curtis celebrates her birthday without her father. She is still struggling to come to terms with his absence for both her milestone birthday and Father’s Day.
Asked how she was coping, Ms Curtis was at a loss for words. She vulnerably expressed that she was just trying to keep sane in the midst of it all.
Pastor Curtis, a husband, father of three, and grandfather, would have turned 59 on 30 June.
