‘PLP backbenchers don’t get fair play’

LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SITTING Progressive Liberal Party MP is openly accusing his party of sidelining backbenchers, warning that Cabinet ministers are using public resources for political gain while neglecting equitable representation across constituencies.

Southern Shores MP Leroy Major, in a rare act of dissent, said he is unsure whether the PLP will renominate him and said there is growing internal frustration among MPs not seated at the Cabinet table.

“There’s got to be fair play to the backbenchers whose voices are not heard around the table,” he said during an exclusive interview with The Tribune yesterday. “I think they use what is available to them for their advantage when it should be used for a national advantage.”

Unlike previous administrations, the PLP under Prime Minister Philip Davis has largely maintained a united front, with no public dissent from within its parliamentary caucus, making Mr Major the first to challenge the party’s internal dynamics openly –– and to do so just as the party intends to officially launch its general election campaign.

Mr Major highlighted a $20m budget allocation for Pinewood Gardens flooding as a case study of political imbalance.

“Myles is a minister,” he said. “He sits around the table and that is again, offered to him but there are some of us who are not around the table, having the same problem, you see, and that’s where fair play comes in.”

Referencing chronic flooding issues in Marshall Road, he said: “That has been a very challenging time for me, that we have to hire fire trucks to pump the water out, and the more you pump –– because there’s a pond right there –– the worse it gets.”

Mr Major said PLP backbenchers are struggling to get government support for basic constituency needs while Cabinet ministers enjoy disproportionate influence.

He said several others raised similar concerns in recent meetings with party officials, but little has changed. He believes the core issue is a lack of alignment between national and constituency-level priorities.

“You know, every Member of Parliament really want to do well to be re-elected, everyone, and that could only happen if we literally please our constituents,” he said. “So, there’s some things we have to do as a party: look at it, analyse it and just make it happen.”

Mr Major resigned as chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) last year. Though he did not elaborate on the reasons, that furthered speculation about his standing within the party.

Adding to the tension are rumours that the Southern Shores PLP branch is positioning other candidates, such as PLP deputy chairman Obie Roberts and businessman Joseph Johnson, to take his place. Mr Roberts would not confirm the speculation yesterday, saying only that he is willing to serve his party in whatever capacity is needed.

Some residents in the constituency expressed support for Mr Major.

“If Mr Major gone, Brave gone,” said Melvyn Darling, likening Mr Major’s community presence to the “Glenys Hanna-Martin effect.” He accused the party branch of surrounding Mr Major with “all sorts of evil counsel” and anonymous political operatives.

“Tell them to check the record,” said Mr Munnings, another supporter. “The record will reflect.”

Mr Major confirmed he has heard speculation about not being renominated but has received no clarity from PLP leadership.

“I think everybody would,” he said when asked if he wanted reassurance. “I heard the rumours but nobody clarify it.”

Despite the uncertainty, Mr Major reaffirmed his loyalty to the PLP, calling it the best option to lead the country. Citing initiatives like youth workshops, labour fairs, and his work on the Golden Yolk Programme, he said his performance stands on its own.

However, he emphasised that good governance starts locally and urged the government to invest in a seawall to protect vulnerable coastal properties.

“Once we make the constituencies happy, the government would be okay, so we have to make our priorities the constituencies’ priorities,” he said.

CORRECTION: The version of this story in Wednesday's newspaper had the incorrect photograph. We apologise for the error.