‘Reclaiming national identity’ in Downtown Nassau revival

The Deputy Prime Minister yesterday said a “a major entertainment” project could serve as an anchor for reviving downtown Nassau - an objective he described as “reclaiming our national identity”.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, speaking in the House of Assembly during the 2025-2026 Budget debate, disclosed that two hotel developments are also being considered as part of efforts to kick-start Bay Street’s revival as he warned that 30-40 years of decay will not be reversed overnight.

Suggesting that the cruise lines have voiced interest in staying in Nassau longer, “but the product has to be there”, Mr Cooper also asserted that the Davis administration has facilitated some $12bn worth of investment projects since taking office in September 2021 although no complete breakdown of these projects was provided.

“Downtown Nassau is finally beginning to receive the transformation it has desperately needed for far too long. We are witnessing 30 to 40 years of decay. We are now doing something about it. But let me be clear that fixing decades of decay will not be an overnight thing,” the deputy prime minister said.

“This government is moving aggressively to breathe life back into the heart of the capital, to return it to its rightful place as a vibrant, walkable, commerce-driven hub of Bahamian culture, heritage and innovation. But let me also be clear about this: The Government cannot do this alone.

“Revitalising Bay Street requires a true partnership – a collaboration between public and private stakeholders, and critically, the full participation of the Bahamian people.” Mr Cooper said the Government believes downtown Nassau and Bay Street must become more “than a daytime retail zone” in a return to the long-touted ‘living city’ concept where persons live as well as work in the area,

“Instead it becomes a dynamic neighbourhood where people live, do business and enjoy world-class leisure experiences. Already, we’ve seen tangible signs of momentum. At least two new hotel projects are under active consideration, along with a major entertainment development that could serve as a cornerstone for the downtown revival, especially east of East Street,” he added.

“These represent credible interest and the beginning of real change. We are turning old into new. We have demolished ten buildings. We anticipate next week to begin the demolition of the Levy building. We believe that this is an ideal space for a boutique hotel with residences and a marina.

“We are leading by example, but we are not done yet. If it is an historical building, we ask that you access the incentives under the Downtown Revitalisation Act. To owners of dilapidated properties that are not protected we ask you to fix or demolish. If you don’t, we will – at your cost.”

Looking to the future, and what downtown Nassau can become, Mr Cooper said: “There is enormous potential here. From restaurants and roof-top lounges to galleries, shops and live entertainment venues. Our international cruise partners have indicated interest in later stays, and that creates a real opportunity for a thriving nightlife economy along Bay Street.

“But we must meet that demand with experiences worth staying for. The product has to be there. To that end, we are launching a new initiative this quarter — a ‘mood market’ concept we’re calling ‘Bites on Bay’. Food trucks have already been ordered, and this space will serve as an anchor for a vibrant, family-friendly entertainment hub.

“We want Bahamians and visitors alike to return to downtown, not just for shopping but for energy, culture and atmosphere. We need more quality restaurants, more roof-top bars and more creative spaces .”

Suggesting that there are investors willing to fund entrepreneurs in these spaces, he added: “This is about creating major opportunities for entrepreneurship and empowerment, with real backing, real resources and real support.

“We are also accelerating investment through the Tourism Development Corporation, which is developing an incubation centre focused on authentic Bahamian goods and services. This will provide a platform for emerging entrepreneurs and creators to bring their products to market and to visitors in a way that reflects the true essence of The Bahamas.

“This is more than a facelift for Bay Street. This is about reclaiming a piece of our national identity and turning it into a living, breathing economic engine. We are not waiting for change; we are helping to build it, and we invite every Bahamian to be part of it.”