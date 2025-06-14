Gov’t allocates $2.5M to National Sports Endowment

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE government has allocated $2.5 million under the National Endowment for Sports in the 2025/2026 budget, aimed at supporting federations, local sporting events, coaching certification, and long-term athlete development.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg announced the funding during his Budget Communication, noting that the endowment will include tiered annual grants ranging from $10,000 to $80,000, alongside merit-based special grants starting at 10 per cent.

He also confirmed a 40 per cent increase in funding to the National Sports Authority (NSA)– an additional $1 million to support the maintenance of key national sports facilities.

“For far too long, the facilities under the National Sports Authority have suffered from neglect,” Mr Bowleg said. “This government is changing that.”

The funding will allow the NSA to hire skilled personnel and maintain venues such as the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium, Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatic Centre, and Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, among others.

He outlined a revamped National Sports Policy, which will use a four-tier system to classify sports by competitiveness, structure, and impact, creating clearer development pathways.

To expand sports development beyond New Providence and Grand Bahama, the government is launching a National Reach Initiative (NRI). Federations will be required to identify three Family Islands where their sport is underrepresented and begin grassroots programmes, including coaching clinics and local club formation.

The initiative is backed by a significant increase in the Sports Facilities Maintenance budget, supporting upgrades across the Family Islands, he said. In Grand Bahama, Mr Bowleg highlighted renewed efforts to develop an 88-acre sports complex gifted to the government in 2000 by the Grand Bahama Port Authority. After years of inaction, the conveyance has now been signed and development is underway.

Space for fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball fields will be included, while current activity at the site already includes flag football, soccer, and community events.

Work is also progressing on a world-class swimming complex in Grand Bahama. Preliminary architectural drawings are complete, the topographical study has been finalised, and geotechnical groundwork is underway.

“Once this report is in hand, we will move forward with inviting bids for the construction of the pool,” Mr Bowleg said.