Govt to dump deal with Cuba

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamian government will sever ties with Cuba’s medical recruitment agencies and move to hire Cuban healthcare professionals directly, potentially cancelling existing contracts after months of evasion, pressure from the United States, and leaked allegations of exploitation.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville confirmed the decision during his budget communication in the House of Assembly yesterday, signalling the government’s break from an intermediary system that has come under attack by the Trump administration.

“We are prepared to cancel existing contractual agreements and enter into direct employment contracts with Cuban healthcare professionals currently in The Bahamas,” he said. “Those who agree to these new contractual terms will sign the new employment agreements directly with my ministry and remain in the country.”

Those who decline, he added, “will be given time to wrap up their affairs and return to Cuba”.

The move follows months of government resistance to fully disclose or acknowledge how much of the doctors’ compensation is retained by the employees. A leaked 2022 contract published by Cuba Archive indicated The Bahamas paid up to $12,000 per month per doctor, while the Cuban professionals received only $990 to $1,200, the rest going to Cuba’s state-run agency, Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos (CSMC).

While Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell had publicly downplayed or dismissed concerns over the wage arrangement, neither had categorically denied the central claims. Mr Davis had previously indicated that US officials were “satisfied” with The Bahamas’ handling of the issue after meetings in Washington but stopped short of committing to reforms that would guarantee a larger share of wages for the doctors.

“It was the principle, not the amount,” Mr Davis said at the time, drawing parallels to historical arrangements where Bahamian workers abroad had deductions made from their pay.

Mr Mitchell, meanwhile, dismissed the reporting on Cuba Archive’s claims and warned that the allegations, though based on leaked documents, could risk triggering visa sanctions from US authorities against Bahamian officials, a threat he labelled “irresponsible” and harmful.

US officials, citing potential violations of international labour norms, warned of consequences for countries engaged in or complicit with forced labour practices.

Dr Darville emphasised yesterday that the new hiring model is intended to restore accountability and ensure that labour rights are protected.

“All further recruitment exercises from Cuban teachers and health workers are on hold,” he said, pending further talks with US counterparts.

He said despite the shake-up, Cuban healthcare personnel continue to play an essential role in Bahamian hospitals. He noted the presence of biomedical engineers, X-ray technicians, and ophthalmologists, including three Cuban eye specialists now involved in a national cataract and retinal surgery programme. Sixty Bahamians were flown to Havana for treatment last week, with another group expected soon.

“This is not just about filling gaps,” Dr Darville said. “It is about creating a resilient, transparent and ethical healthcare system that serves the needs of our people.”

Recruitment efforts from other countries, including India, the Philippines, and Ghana, are expected to ramp up as the government diversifies its sources of medical talent.