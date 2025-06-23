‘No difference’ in cases despite island manhunt

By JADE RUSSELL

POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles has pushed back against accusations that the Royal Bahamas Police Force gives preferential treatment to investigations involving its own officers, maintaining that all homicide cases are handled with the same urgency and care.

The defence comes in the wake of public criticism from the family of Quintero Arnett, whose murder in February remains unsolved. His mother recently questioned why the force appeared to respond more aggressively following the recent killing of Reserve Inspector Lernex Williams, who was fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery in Palmdale on June 15.

In the aftermath of Inspector Williams’ death, police mobilised an island-wide manhunt and stepped up patrols across New Providence, actions that some have contrasted with the slower pace of developments in other cases. Police officials had suggested they expected to solve the crime quickly precisely because an officer was killed.

Commissioner Knowles said on Friday that while there has been little progress in Arnett’s case, it remains an open investigation. She noted that no homicide case is ever closed without resolution, and there is no statute of limitations on such crimes.

She dismissed the suggestion that any case takes priority based on the victim’s occupation or status and said families like Arnett’s are always welcome to visit a police station for updates on ongoing investigations.

“We take all matters seriously. None is more important than the other. We are here to serve the Bahamian people, and not a specific grouping of Bahamian people,” said Commissioner Knowles.

Arnett was killed in front of his girlfriend and young daughter while stopping for breakfast. The brutal early morning shooting, caught on CCTV, prompted widespread outrage, particularly after footage showed the child fleeing as gunmen continued firing. Relatives have said they do not believe Arnett was the intended target.

Commissioner Knowles made her remarks during the opening of the newly renovated Department of Social Services headquarters on Baillou Hill Road.

She also acknowledged that despite a measurable decline in major crime, public fear remains a concern. While she emphasised that the force remains active and visible across communities, she accepted that fear often persists even in the face of improved statistics.

“We know that crime is down, but we do know that there are still some who are fearful,” she said. “We just want you to know that the Royal Bahamas Police Force and all its members are out in the streets, and we will continue to protect and serve our people.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, in his budget contribution to the House of Assembly, said homicides had fallen by nine percent and overall major crime was down across all categories this year. However, he acknowledged that the current figures remain “too high” for comfort.

He said crimes against the person, such as murder, attempted murder, rape, unlawful sexual intercourse, and armed robbery, have dropped by 25 percent. Crimes against property, including burglary, housebreaking, shopbreaking, stealing, and vehicle theft, are down by 11 percent.