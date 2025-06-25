FNM set to announce first slate of candidates today

By JADE RUSSELL

THE Free National Movement (FNM) will unveil its first slate of candidates for the next general election today.

“The rollout will present newly ratified FNM candidates for the upcoming general election,” the FNM said in a statement yesterday. “This dynamic and diverse slate of candidates represents real change and people-centered leadership.

In early April, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said the party intended to ratify its first 20 candidates by May 1. However, that deadline was missed. Party leader Mr Michael Pintard later shifted the timeline to the end of May, but the list was still not released.

After repeated delays, Mr Pintard told The Tribune earlier this month that the party was still conducting interviews and progressing through its candidate selection process.

The FNM has faced internal tensions following confirmation that former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will not be renominated for Killarney, a move that has drawn backlash from his supporters.

Meanwhile, Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis resigned from the party after reportedly concluding he would not be renominated. He is now a member of the Coalition of Independents.

Dr Sands said Mr Lewis was not aligned with the party’s direction under Mr Pintard’s leadership and that the message from his constituency association was clear — they wanted a different representative.