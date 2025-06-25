FNM set to announce first slate of candidates today

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunedmedia.net
THE Free National Movement (FNM) will unveil its first slate of candidates for the next general election today.
“The rollout will present newly ratified FNM candidates for the upcoming general election,” the FNM said in a statement yesterday. “This dynamic and diverse slate of candidates represents real change and people-centered leadership.
In early April, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said the party intended to ratify its first 20 candidates by May 1. However, that deadline was missed. Party leader Mr Michael Pintard later shifted the timeline to the end of May, but the list was still not released.
After repeated delays, Mr Pintard told The Tribune earlier this month that the party was still conducting interviews and progressing through its candidate selection process.
The FNM has faced internal tensions following confirmation that former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will not be renominated for Killarney, a move that has drawn backlash from his supporters.
Meanwhile, Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis resigned from the party after reportedly concluding he would not be renominated. He is now a member of the Coalition of Independents.
Dr Sands said Mr Lewis was not aligned with the party’s direction under Mr Pintard’s leadership and that the message from his constituency association was clear — they wanted a different representative.
Comments
IslandWarrior 8 hours, 59 minutes ago
The current leadership of the Free National Movement (FNM) would do well to save themselves and the nation from the impending embarrassment by initiating an internal inquest rather than proceeding with what is shaping up to be a fragmented and uninspired campaign. The delays in candidate ratification, the publicized discord within party ranks, and the sidelining of influential figures such as former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, signal not progress, but political regression.
The reality is stark: the party's grassroots are demoralized, its traditional base is fractured, and its messaging lacks conviction. Core supporters, particularly in constituencies where loyalty was once a given, are likely to sit out the election entirely. This voter apathy will not arise out of indifference, but from a sense of abandonment and disillusionment.
Should this trend continue unaddressed, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) — under Prime Minister Philip Davis and Deputy Chester Cooper — will secure another electoral victory not through the strength of their governance, but by default. A divided and disorganized opposition serves no one — least of all the Bahamian people, who deserve a credible, stable, and visionary alternative. If the FNM cannot present itself as such, then it may be time for a reckoning rather than a rollout.
The once-proud symbol of the Free National Movement — the torch — is now dimming, flickering out not with dignity, but with disarray. From Grand Bahama to Inagua, the sentiment is spreading fast and wide: Torch out. Not because the people no longer believe in change, but because they no longer believe this FNM knows how to deliver it.
LastManStanding 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
I agree with a lot of what you wrote, but Minnis is the exact reason the people have lost confidence in the FNM. Over 90k people voted for the Minnis led FNM in 17 (best gross vote result in Bahamian history) and by 21 that number halfed to 46k. The results speak for themselves. Minnis gave a lot of people hope and promised big change but did nothing to bring it about. Pintard is not a hype leader who can stir up a crowd the same way Ingraham was, but he's just having to clean up the mess that Minnis left behind as it pertains to the FNM. It's really not his fault hes been dealt a bad hand.
In any case the FNM will either have a respectable result this election or be replaced by the Coalition if they don't.
IslandWarrior 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
error
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Every time I use my BTC phone and the voice says "your call did not go through " I remember the Fnm papa who said Bahamians were not good enough to own BTC. Mr Pindling always let it be known that we.were as good as any one in the world
pablojay 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
@ IslandWarrior I read your response and i am trying to figure out where you are coming from. You are talking about cohesiveness on one hand and you are complaining about Minnis being sidelined, when he obviously cannot accept his party leadership defeat and has done nothing since then to try and unify the party by getting his diminished faction and himself to work positively with the new leadership to better tackle the issue at hand , to put it mildly. You are way off on many of your other assessments, but time will take care of that.
IslandWarrior 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
"There are two things every one of us possesses — and one of them is our opinion. Now, allow me to put it plainly: Torch Out — All Through the Country."
Again: The reality is stark: the party’s grassroots are demoralized, its traditional base is fractured, and its messaging lacks conviction. Core supporters — particularly in once-reliable constituencies — are no longer inspired, and many are prepared to sit out the election altogether. But let us be clear: this voter apathy is not born of indifference; it is the product of betrayal, disillusionment, and the bitter taste of neglect.
And just remember this: when you piss on people, don’t be surprised when the stench rises — because eventually, your own piss starts to stink.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
Even though Pintard has not gotten off to a good start (for whatever reasons), the country as a whole needs a viable Opposition to counteract the despotic PLP.
So, whether it is Papa or Minnis, the leadership team needs to listen to all factions and try their best to put together the best team possible to contest the 2026 General Election.
As Papa said, if you are a FNM, get on board and fight the PLP. Dont stay home and bitch
IslandWarrior 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
... And we sure do love our Papa — no question about that. But sometimes, you're better off siding with your enemies, because the ones calling themselves your friends turn out to be far worse.
TalRussell 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
Me "six sense" - There's a 'twist and wow' news story about drop 'on' Bahamas -- Yes?
