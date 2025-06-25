Rolle rebukes ‘predatory lending institutions’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
CONSUMER Protection Commission (CPC) chairman Senator Randy Rolle issued a strong rebuke in the Senate yesterday against what he called “predatory lending institutions” offering unsecured consumer loans at “absurd and ridiculous rates”.
Senator Rolle alleged that some lending companies are charging Bahamians up to 20 percent in interest, taking advantage of vulnerable people in desperate need of credit.
He shared an anecdote about a friend who was seeking new clients for unsecured loans and cautioned Bahamians to be wary of such enticing yet risky offers.
“The Bahamian people have been suffering for far too long at the hands of financial predators,” Mr Rolle declared. He called for urgent reforms to combat exploitative lending, including stronger regulatory oversight, greater financial literacy, and mandatory transparency from lenders.
“There is a need to implement clear interest rate caps, mandate full disclosure of loan terms, and closely monitor non-bank lenders,” he said.
Highlighting a broader pattern of financial inequity, he pointed to disadvantages faced by local consumers: high interest rates, limited access to credit, excessive fees, lack of transparency, limited consumer protections, and a widening digital divide.
He also criticised predatory financing tied to home furnishing purchases. “I’m not calling names, but in some of these places, they make more money off the financing than they do of actual furniture. This is wrong,” he said.
He called for stronger partnerships between government, financial institutions, and civil society to create a fairer lending environment. He emphasised the need for public education campaigns to help Bahamians identify exploitative practices and make informed financial decisions.
Noting the lack of official data on predatory practices by non-bank lenders, he pledged that the CPC will work to expand both research and outreach. “I plan to be a change agent,” he said.
Comments
tetelestai 11 hours, 23 minutes ago
Simple fix: 1) Non-banks cannot make loans, unless it is a part of their existing business (car dealerships/furniture stores, etc.). There is no justifiable reason why a non-deposit taking institution should lend money outside of the scope of their substantive business - none.
2) Lower the maximum interest rate that a bank can charge (while keeping service ratio constant). This simultaneously makes debt more affordable and keeps additional funds in the hands of people, which they will either spend (money multiplier) or save (thus leaving more money for banks to lend out/invest). Either scenario helps the economy.
No need to regulate these predatory businesses.
ohdrap4 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
You don't have to walk far to catch predatory lenders. The Treasury gives them codes to deduct from public workers salary.
And the rate is way more than 20%. LOL
