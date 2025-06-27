Residents voice concerns on East Bay Street hotel/marina

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Neighbours of a proposed East Bay Street condo hotel and marina project last night voiced concerns over potential noise pollution, invasion of privacy and adequate parking.

Eastern New Providence residents, speaking at a Town Planning Committee hearing the planned Grantanna Holdings Company project, expressed fears that it could result in similar "parking trauma" to that suffered at Goodman's Bay as a result of the GoldWynn development.

Ms McKinney, who described himself as as close neighbour, questioned how many staff will be employed, as well as the maximum number of persons likely to be residing at the property and visiting the restaurant.

The proposed parking garage will offer 54 total spaces over three floors, and cover 29,151 square feet, but she questioned whether eastern New Providence will undergo the same “parking trauma” as that created by the GoldWynn development if the project is approved.

“How many employees? How many people living there? How many guests? And to think people coming to the restaurant. At GoldWynn, for instance, on West Bay Street, there's, there's parking trauma,” said Ms McKinney, arguing that the proposed parking spaces are insufficient to accommodate guests, staff and patrons at full capacity.

“You said that you got 35 staff. You're going to have a marina with 42 boats. You're going to have 12 people in the hotel and you're going to have 100 seats in the restaurant. I seriously doubt that that's enough parking for all of those people if you're working at full capacity, and if you have events there. The math ain't mathing,” said Ms McKinney.

Charlotte Albury, commodore of the Nassau Yacht Club, said she “cant imagine” the amount of maritime traffic that would be created from adding another 44-slip marina to the area. She added that, at her neighbouring marina, parking can be difficult and the developers should consider additional parking for mariners and their guests.

“If you have 44 people that are coming on there, you're going to need parking for 44 people plus their friends who are coming on the boat. We have that problem. So I'm only talking to the problem I know I run into that can be an issue,” said Ms Albury.

“With us, you have to be a member in order to be able to dock at our marina….I'm just saying give consideration that more people will need to have access to your property if that's the way you're going to go with the marina.”

Grantanna Holdings Company proposes to develop a 12-unit condo hotel plus 42-slip marina, along with a clubhouse, parking garage and other amenities, at a site two properties west of the Nassau Yacht Club on East Bay Street. Its president is Lorne Basden, president and director of Basden Elevator Services, and chairman of the Government's Small Business Development Centre (SDBC).

Carlos Hepburn, managing partner at TDG Architects, the project's planner, replied that the parking garage will be used to manage activity on the property and there are only ten condo units which were assigned 1.5 parking sports per unit. He added that the clubhouse will be mainly for the use of guests, but conceded that additional parking may be needed for patrons at the restaurant.

Mr Hepburn said the clubhouse is primarily to serve as an amenity to the condo hotel residences, but it was envisioned that at some point the property may, because of the dining, be open to the general public resulting in an increase in traffic.

Residents also voiced concerns about possible noise pollution, with Mr McKinney noting that a nearby restaurant plays “disruptive” outdoor music on weekends. He said additional noise from the restaurant would impact neighbouring properties.

“One of my big concerns is the amount of noise that will come through to those of us who live in the vicinity. It's already bad enough,” said Mr McKinney. “I would ask Town Planning to severely restrict any outside noise. If you want to have a band or music inside, I'm fine with that, but I don't see that it should be allowed to impact on the residents who are so close by”

He also raised concerns about the lack of privacy nearby residents will have after a six-storey condo hotel is placed overlooking their backyards. “The point is that the neighbours who are immediately to your west, they're going to lose all their privacy. If somebody wants to set up by their swimming pool or something, they're going to have people up there staring out at them,” said Mr McKinney

“They're going to lose their privacy, which may not be your concern, but for people who have homes and want to enjoy their swimming pools or enjoy their yards, you're going to be taking away from them.”

Ms Knowles, another nearby resident, voiced the same concerns, noting that with the amenity buildings and restaurant overlooking her brother’s property it would be a “total invasion of privacy”.

“My family property is here where that line is. It's far too close as a house to have ever been allowed to be there, but now to be a clubhouse, a restaurant overlooking the patio area, the pool deck. It's a total invasion of privacy,” she said.

Mr Rolle, a neighbouring resident that purchased his property more than 35 years ago, said that in addition to losing privacy due to the proposed development, the “massive” resort does not fit into the character of the neighbourhood.

He strongly objected to the scope of the proposed development and highlighted that, although the area may be commercial, other businesses have maintained the character of the neighbourhood.

“The proposed project would change the whole character of the neighbourhood. The southern side, it has been commercialised, that might be so, but the character of the housing on the southern side has not changed,” said Mr Rolle.

“The structure or the plan as presently exists would change the whole scope of, and character, of the neighbourhood. And I strongly object to what is being proposed.”