BTVI students upset over strict graduation rules

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

As the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) prepares to hold its graduation ceremony this week, some students are voicing frustration over the institution’s “strict” graduation rules and criticising what they describe as a dismissive response to their concerns.

Among their chief complaints are the two-guest limit per student at this year’s ceremony and a ban on celebratory items such as whistles, horns, and cowbells.

Philip Knowles, a soon-to-be business graduate, said the rules have been in place for years but insisted it’s time for them to be revamped.

He said the institution has long outgrown its current venue at Bahamas Faith Ministries (BFM) and called for a location change that can better accommodate students and their families.

“You said you can’t afford to put your students into a proper venue to accommodate loved ones and friends and all those shenanigans, it doesn’t ring a bell to us. So like, what are you doing with the funding?” he said.

Mr Knowles also pointed to a disparity between campuses, noting that students in Nassau are limited to two tickets, while those in Freeport receive four—despite both reportedly paying the same $200 graduation fee. He called the arrangement unfair.

He added that many graduates are now threatening to boycott this year’s ceremony—set for Wednesday—because of the strict requirements.

“We can’t decorate our stoles, our hats and stuff like that. We’ve been told that we can’t do none of that and if we do such, it’ll be a problem,” he added.

Varanique Adderley, another upcoming graduate, also expressed disappointment over the graduation rules, but particularly voiced frustration with what she described as poor planning and communication from the institution.

She said students were forced to organize their own celebrations due to the school’s last-minute planning.

“We’re supposed to have our graduation pictures to give out to the family, or if you want to go to the studio and get extra copies or get it the framed, we should’ve done had that but we don’t have that as yet,” she told The Tribune.

Reflecting on her journey, Ms Adderley spoke of the sacrifices she made to complete her studies, including balancing multiple jobs while attending school.

She credited her loved ones for supporting her from start to finish but said not having them all present to witness her big day is deeply discouraging.

“I have my mom, I have my dad, I have my fiancé. I have his family. I have friends from primary school coming to see me,” she said. “And to know that I can’t bring my family to celebrate.”

Making matters worse, according to the students, is the dismissive attitude from the institution’s leadership.

They said a recent Zoom meeting was held with the president and her team to address their concerns, but nothing was resolved.

“The president, she ain’t have no compassion towards us,” Mr Knowles added. “She’s nonchalant. She has no heart towards what we’re dealing with, and then on the flip side too she wasn’t answering none of our questions.”

Meanwhile, Ms Adderley added: “She wants to tell us how to celebrate, how to make noise, how to cheer. People put their blood, sweat and tears in this.”

BTVI officials could not be reached for comment when contacted by The Tribune.