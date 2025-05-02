FIRE UPDATES: Latest from the Bay Street fire

A FIRE swept through a series of buildings last night in Downtown Nassau, affecting the Bay Street and Elizabeth area.

This rolling blog will give updates through the day on the developing situation.

Police this morning said the fire on Bay Street is now contained. However, officers are still assessing and monitoring smoldering pockets.

Visibility is still said to be impacted and people are urged to continue to avoid the area.

