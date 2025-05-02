FIRE UPDATES: Latest from the Bay Street fire

A FIRE swept through a series of buildings last night in Downtown Nassau, affecting the Bay Street and Elizabeth area.
This rolling blog will give updates through the day on the developing situation.
Police this morning said the fire on Bay Street is now contained. However, officers are still assessing and monitoring smoldering pockets.
Visibility is still said to be impacted and people are urged to continue to avoid the area.
Read the full story from today's Tribune on the fire here.
Drone photographs show the aftermath of the fire and the extent of the damage to buildings. Photos: Chappell Whyms Jr
UPDATE: Police report there will be another statement but no press conference anticipated until the investigation is complete.
UPDATE: Tourism Director General Latia Duncombe has said that the experience of visitors will not be harmed by the fire. Read more here.
