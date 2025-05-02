Munroe: Criminal code being updated to include AI-generated scams

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said legislative reforms are underway to address the misuse of artificial intelligence.

He said such updates to the criminal code would better target AI-generated financial scams, which he described as an “urgent threat” to public trust, national security, and the financial safety of all Bahamians.

He emphasised that AI-generated videos and audio clips — used to impersonate public figures like Prime Minister Philip Davis, Governor General Cynthia Mother Pratt, and Central Bank Governor John Rolle — are being exploited to carry out scams, targeting unsuspecting citizens with false promises.

“These are not harmless tricks,” he said during a press conference yesterday. “They are part of a growing criminal activity that exploits trust, distorts truth, and steals hard-earned money.”

He urged Bahamians to “stop, question, and verify” any suspicious digital messages and to avoid sharing unverified content.

Investigations into various cybercrimes are ongoing, but he clarified that police can only investigate what is reported to them.

“Where criminal conduct is found, whether locally or abroad, we will pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” he vowed.

While existing laws like fraud by false pretences may apply, Mr Munroe stressed the importance of simplifying the law, citing the Misuse of Computer Act as an example of precise legal drafting. Reforms will not be rushed, he said, noting the need for consultations with civil society, businesses, and tech experts to ensure the law does not stifle innovation.

“The law must operate in an environment that supports business,” he said.

He also called on the media to play a critical role in filtering misinformation, urging journalists to “verify before you amplify” and help educate the public.