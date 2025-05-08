‘Fears eased’ on Cuban workers

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he believes US officials are “satisfied” with The Bahamas’ handling of Cuban medical labour contracts following high-level talks this week, even as he stopped short of committing to any reform to ensure the workers receive a greater share of their salaries.
His remarks came during a press conference following Washington, DC meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meetings involved concerns over Cuba’s state-run medical export programme, which the United States considers exploitative and potentially tantamount to forced labour.
“The secretary affirmed that any country that is engaged in forced labour, they would have a policy of restricting visas to officials in that country,” Mr Davis said. “But the question is whether you are engaged in forced labour. We were able to say to them — and I think they were satisfied — that we are not engaged in forced labour that we are aware of.”
Documents published recently by the Free Society Project (Cuba Archive) suggest The Bahamas pays thousands of dollars monthly for each Cuban healthcare worker, yet allows only a small fraction — between $990 and $1,200 — to go directly to the professionals. The balance reportedly goes to the Cuban state agency Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos, SA (CSMC).
When asked directly whether he would support changing the contract to ensure Cuban professionals receive more of their salary directly, Mr Davis deflected.
Instead, he framed the issue in historical terms, likening it to agreements in the mid-20th century when Bahamian workers abroad had part of their wages withheld by the British government.
“Let’s make it clear: the concept of the ingredients of forced labor have several factors,” he said. “Sharing an employee’s salary with a government could be perceived that way. Holding person’s passport could be perceived that way. But there are number of ingredients in respect to paying salaries back to the Cuban government. I was able to say to the Secretary that the concept is not unknown.”
The contract system, driven by US agricultural demands during World War II, saw Bahamians recruited to work in the United States. In The Bahamas, deductions were split between a savings fund and relatives back home –– far different from what happens in the case of Cuban workers today.
Asked whether the amount withheld should be the focus of concern, Mr Davis downplayed the significance of how much is paid to workers.
“It was the principle, not the amount,” he said. “Now, the amount comes into play when you want to get emotional about it and to make a point, but they’re more concerned about the principle that a person is hired and part of their salary that they work for they’re not getting.”
Mr Davis did indicate that payments might eventually be made directly to workers’ accounts, but he gave no timeline or commitment. Meanwhile, he asserted that The Bahamas is reviewing its labour agreements with Cuba and other countries, including the Philippines.
The issue has become sensitive. US officials have hinted at visa sanctions for foreign government officials involved in labour arrangements deemed coercive.
When pressed about releasing the contracts to the public, Mr Davis claimed the contracts were already public — a claim that has not been substantiated, as The Tribune could not find any such disclosures by the Bahamian government.
“I don’t know why we would want to publicise them anymore,” he said.
Mr Davis said he also expressed The Bahamas’ concerns about the US’ aggressive recruitment of local nurses, which he warned is depleting the country’s healthcare workforce. He said US officials acknowledged the strain and expressed willingness to cooperate.
rosiepi 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
“Publicize them anymore”?? These contracts have never been made public, in fact Darville is still disputing the veracity of those leaked despite the fact he & Davis have blamed the US for their dissemination!
And no, the US State Dept is not “satisfied” nor would they trust any assurances given by a known corrupt actor/leader of a country on their watch lists for a host of crimes. In Davis’ telling it was he who took Rubio to task over their lack of security re: the proliferation of arms pouring into The Bahamas. I’m finding it hard to imagine Sec Rubio allowing Davis to blather on knowing of his criminal profiteering connections to the gangs facilitating such activity!
As for his supposed admonition to Rubio concerning the “aggressive recruitment” of local nurses? The University of The Bahamas is rated #6500 globally, their nursing program is not rated at all. Bahamian nurses trained here and in Cuba cannot get hired for the 400+ vacant positions that the health authority refuses to fill save those that pour money into a communist regime
It’s a classical fish story, who’s buying this one?
TalRussell 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
"He knows how to talk the script like a Cuban official" around the substantiated veracity of the Bahamian regime partnering in the exploitation of the Cuban regime's medical labour exports to the Bahamas. -- Yes?
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
I guess that Rubio & the Americans know the type of slime that Davis & his New Day crew are.
We surely do ...... and it ain't fun(ny).
ExposedU2C 34 minutes ago
Bingo!
Incidentally, the meeting was a very short one. Davis was told point blank that if he and his cabinet ministers value their ability to travel to the US they had better do as they were told and cease all participation in the cross-border human trafficking for profit scheme. The US officials also made it known in no uncertain terms that they were incensed by all of the 'cute' waffling talk that only served to waste their precious time.
