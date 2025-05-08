‘Fears eased’ on Cuban workers

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he believes US officials are “satisfied” with The Bahamas’ handling of Cuban medical labour contracts following high-level talks this week, even as he stopped short of committing to any reform to ensure the workers receive a greater share of their salaries.

His remarks came during a press conference following Washington, DC meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meetings involved concerns over Cuba’s state-run medical export programme, which the United States considers exploitative and potentially tantamount to forced labour.

“The secretary affirmed that any country that is engaged in forced labour, they would have a policy of restricting visas to officials in that country,” Mr Davis said. “But the question is whether you are engaged in forced labour. We were able to say to them — and I think they were satisfied — that we are not engaged in forced labour that we are aware of.”

Documents published recently by the Free Society Project (Cuba Archive) suggest The Bahamas pays thousands of dollars monthly for each Cuban healthcare worker, yet allows only a small fraction — between $990 and $1,200 — to go directly to the professionals. The balance reportedly goes to the Cuban state agency Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos, SA (CSMC).

When asked directly whether he would support changing the contract to ensure Cuban professionals receive more of their salary directly, Mr Davis deflected.

Instead, he framed the issue in historical terms, likening it to agreements in the mid-20th century when Bahamian workers abroad had part of their wages withheld by the British government.

“Let’s make it clear: the concept of the ingredients of forced labor have several factors,” he said. “Sharing an employee’s salary with a government could be perceived that way. Holding person’s passport could be perceived that way. But there are number of ingredients in respect to paying salaries back to the Cuban government. I was able to say to the Secretary that the concept is not unknown.”

The contract system, driven by US agricultural demands during World War II, saw Bahamians recruited to work in the United States. In The Bahamas, deductions were split between a savings fund and relatives back home –– far different from what happens in the case of Cuban workers today.

Asked whether the amount withheld should be the focus of concern, Mr Davis downplayed the significance of how much is paid to workers.

“It was the principle, not the amount,” he said. “Now, the amount comes into play when you want to get emotional about it and to make a point, but they’re more concerned about the principle that a person is hired and part of their salary that they work for they’re not getting.”

Mr Davis did indicate that payments might eventually be made directly to workers’ accounts, but he gave no timeline or commitment. Meanwhile, he asserted that The Bahamas is reviewing its labour agreements with Cuba and other countries, including the Philippines.

The issue has become sensitive. US officials have hinted at visa sanctions for foreign government officials involved in labour arrangements deemed coercive.

When pressed about releasing the contracts to the public, Mr Davis claimed the contracts were already public — a claim that has not been substantiated, as The Tribune could not find any such disclosures by the Bahamian government.

“I don’t know why we would want to publicise them anymore,” he said.

Mr Davis said he also expressed The Bahamas’ concerns about the US’ aggressive recruitment of local nurses, which he warned is depleting the country’s healthcare workforce. He said US officials acknowledged the strain and expressed willingness to cooperate.