China fires back at US over Caribbean ‘smear’ claims

THE Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas has criticised comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying he "sought to smear and undermine China's relations with the Caribbean countries".

In a statement, the embassy said that China "firmly opposes these comments which revealed ideological bias and disrespect and ignorance of the basic norms in international relations".

The statement added: "China's cooperation with Caribbean countries, including The Bahamas, has always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual benefit, and win-win outcomes, delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of both sides. Chinese-invested projects, whether ports or other facilities, aim to address local development needs, foster economic growth, and create employment opportunities.

"Both China and The Bahamas are independent and sovereign states, fully capable and wise enough to decide whom to be friend and whom to do business with. China supports The Bahamas to diversify its partnerships, which serves its national interests. China does not pursue exclusive blocs, geopolitical rivalry, or camp confrontation, nor does it force any country to take sides. We welcome all nations to sincerely increase their investment in The Bahamas, and to pursue cooperation with The Bahamas based on equality and mutual benefit."

The statement called for an end to "Cold War mentality" and an open and inclusive approach in the region.

The statement follows comments by Mr Rubio bin which he urged leaders in the region to "make responsible, transparent decisions when selecting vendors and contractors for critical infrastructure projects, ensuring they are not vulnerable to privacy and security risks and exploitation by malign actors like the Chinese Communist Party”.