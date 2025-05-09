THE Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas has criticised comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying he "sought to smear and undermine China's relations with the Caribbean countries".
In a statement, the embassy said that China "firmly opposes these comments which revealed ideological bias and disrespect and ignorance of the basic norms in international relations".
The statement added: "China's cooperation with Caribbean countries, including The Bahamas, has always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual benefit, and win-win outcomes, delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of both sides. Chinese-invested projects, whether ports or other facilities, aim to address local development needs, foster economic growth, and create employment opportunities.
"Both China and The Bahamas are independent and sovereign states, fully capable and wise enough to decide whom to be friend and whom to do business with. China supports The Bahamas to diversify its partnerships, which serves its national interests. China does not pursue exclusive blocs, geopolitical rivalry, or camp confrontation, nor does it force any country to take sides. We welcome all nations to sincerely increase their investment in The Bahamas, and to pursue cooperation with The Bahamas based on equality and mutual benefit."
The statement called for an end to "Cold War mentality" and an open and inclusive approach in the region.
The statement follows comments by Mr Rubio bin which he urged leaders in the region to "make responsible, transparent decisions when selecting vendors and contractors for critical infrastructure projects, ensuring they are not vulnerable to privacy and security risks and exploitation by malign actors like the Chinese Communist Party”.
Comments
IslandWarrior 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
While the United States has long positioned itself as the dominant force in the Western Hemisphere, its approach toward the Caribbean has often been dismissive, condescending, and laced with neocolonial undertones. The infamous characterization of Caribbean nations as "shithole countries" by a former American president was not merely a diplomatic blunder—it reflected a deeper and more enduring perception rooted in exploitation, paternalism, and contempt. This insult, though widely condemned, was never truly disavowed by the broader U.S. political establishment. Instead, Washington’s Caribbean agenda continues to be shaped not by development cooperation or mutual respect, but by narrow preoccupations with drug interdiction, immigration enforcement, and regional containment.
Contrast this with the approach of the People's Republic of China, which—though often critiqued by Western commentators—has invested substantially in Caribbean infrastructure, trade, education, and public health systems, without attaching ideological conditions or resorting to degrading language. Chinese engagement has included the development of ports, roads, medical facilities, telecommunications, and energy infrastructure across multiple island nations. These investments are not merely symbolic—they represent a long-term strategic commitment to mutual economic benefit and sovereign partnership. China has not attempted to lecture the region on governance while simultaneously undermining its economic independence. Nor has it backed foreign-led coups, imposed sanctions, or dictated terms of political obedience.
The disparity is clear: while Washington sees the region through the lens of surveillance, security, and suspicion, Beijing sees it as a partner for commerce and connectivity. The United States sends Coast Guard ships; China sends engineers, funding, and construction expertise. The U.S. government warns of so-called “malign influence”; the Chinese government builds tangible infrastructure and offers concessional financing. The U.S. urges transparency from the sidelines; China sits at the table, putting real capital to work.
It is disingenuous for the U.S. to condemn Chinese influence in the region when it has, for decades, abdicated its own responsibility to foster prosperity in its own neigh. If Caribbean nations have welcomed Chinese investment, it is not because they are unaware of geopolitical risks—it is because, in the vacuum left by U.S. neglect and arrogance, China has shown up with resources and respect.
IslandWarrior 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
If the United States wishes to remain relevant in the Caribbean, it must abandon the old playbook of insults, interference, and indifference. Respect cannot be demanded—it must be earned. And influence must be based not on coercion, but on cooperation. The Caribbean does not belong to anyone’s sphere of control. It is not a pawn in great power competition. It is a region of sovereign nations, rich in culture, human capital, and potential—deserving not of derision, but of partnership grounded in dignity.
Until Washington internalizes that truth, it will continue to lose both the trust and the future of the Caribbean.
whatsup 13 minutes ago
Where is the article about the $400m Met Office? I swear the PLP control the Tribune. We should be able to comment on that story. WHY? Most days we can look outside and see the weather. When a hurricane is travelling, we turn to The Weather Channel like everyone else. What is our $400m Met. office going to tell us when we won't have Power or Cable? 100% Corruption and politicians stealing our money to but the next Elections. Why do we have so many Haitians applying for Citizenship every damn day? So they can vote for the corrupt PLP! Minnis better shut up and stop his selfish shit. He will split the votes in Killarny and the PLP will win that seat. WE NEED TO GET RID OF THE CORRUPT PLP, THE COUNTRY IS GOING TO THE DOGS.
sheeprunner12 8 minutes ago
The Bahamas has prostituted itself to the two Beasts ........ It is in a lose/lose situation right now.
You cannot serve two masters ...... Jesus
Sign in to comment
OpenID