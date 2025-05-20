Wells, Johnson and Campbell plotting return to FNM frontline

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
SEVERAL former Cabinet ministers from the Minnis administration are plotting a political comeback, while others are stepping back from frontline politics.
Political veterans Renward Wells, Elsworth Johnson, and Frankie Campbell confirmed yesterday that they are seeking nominations as Free National Movement (FNM) candidates.
However, Peter Turnquest, Desmond Bannister, Jeff Lloyd, and Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe all signalled they would not return to the electoral battlefield.
Mr Wells and Mr Johnson aim to reclaim the Bamboo Town and Yamacraw seats they lost in the 2021 general election.
Mr Campbell is considering a run but in a new constituency, not his previous Southern Shores seat.
“I have the full support of the FNM Association in Bamboo Town, unanimous support to be the FNM candidate in Bamboo Town, and we are going to win Bamboo Town,” Mr Wells said.
The former Minister of Health supported former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in his unsuccessful leadership run against Michael Pintard, but he does not believe that will prevent him from getting the Bamboo Town nomination.
“At the end of the day, I am to be judged by my history, and the work I would have done as MP, and a Cabinet minister in three major ministries of the government, and while holding down the post of being the leader of government business, running the entire Parliament,” he said.
He said previously supporting Dr Minnis does not conflict with unity in the FNM.
“The reality is that when a convention is called, any member can support any person for leadership inside the organisation,” he said. “But once that convention is over, whoever emerges as the leader, all of the members of that party are duty bound to support that person and move forward in a holistic way, and try win the next general election.”
He described his relationship with Mr Pintard and chairman Dr Duane Sands as respectful and direct.
“We all served in a Cabinet together,” he said. “All of us have a cordial relationship. I consider both Mike and Duane a friend, and we can talk to each other very bluntly.”
Mr Campbell said he is ready to serve wherever the party needs him. He said he completed all candidate training and preparation.
Mr Johnson believes the Yamacraw association supports him.
Mr Lloyd, the former South Beach MP, said he is out of politics for good.
“Not in this lifetime,” he said. “I have bowed out completely.”
He called for the next generation to step up.
“I am not interested in politics,” he said. “The people of South Beach were very clear in their last statement politically, and they wanted someone else, and I respect and honour that. I applaud them for that decision.”
He said he remains a card-carrying FNM member.
Comments
tetelestai 7 hours, 13 minutes ago
Wonderful news about the insufferable Jeff Lloyd, and the rest of those miscreants.
Wells and Campbell really should go away and never return. Hopefully they don't receive a nomination. And, if they do, hopefully the people do not re-elect them. Neither has anything to offer a modern Commonwealth. Johnson is the only one out of this motley crew that may warrant a second look.
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
I need y'all smarty pants to suggest some good 2026 FNM candidates in this forum.
That is what commentary is all about.
Personally, a combo of Minnisites & Ingrahamites(Pintardians) will be great.
tetelestai 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
Sheeprunner, I hear you - the pickings are slim. But if any of those rejects run on the FNM ticket - save for, maybe, the aforementioned Johnson - the FNM will lose, badly.
IslandWarrior 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
My day started out well, but the mere thought of Renward Wells (the Zionist Jew) and Frankie Campbell (the maggot parasite) crawling back into the FNM cast a dark shadow over it. I say, return them to the same political abyss they crept out of. As for Elsworth Johnson—now that's a man of substance and integrity.
joeblow 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
... as a nation we need term limits! Two terms and no more! These parasites are turning what should be a form of national service into a career of self service. Let them serve their time and leave, without pensions! These people keep running the country into the ground and imbecilic Bahamians keep voting them in to do just that. It seems the country is getting what it deserves, after all, the Bahamian people are voting for it!
TalRussell 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
We'd be speculating as to the look, took over the face of Dr. Minnis, amid all the speculation as his 'political rivals, former comeback colleagues as his potential successors are 'thus far' to be viewed as but a 'shortlist' of those a lobbying nomination consideration to run against 'the Doc'' and in his own House-seated Killarney constituency. And, is a 'just thus far' list of names. -- Can't wait for the 'shortened list.' -- Approximating names of those who got it out for Dr. Minnis. -- Yes?
Sign in to comment
OpenID