Wells, Johnson and Campbell plotting return to FNM frontline

SEVERAL former Cabinet ministers from the Minnis administration are plotting a political comeback, while others are stepping back from frontline politics.

Political veterans Renward Wells, Elsworth Johnson, and Frankie Campbell confirmed yesterday that they are seeking nominations as Free National Movement (FNM) candidates.

However, Peter Turnquest, Desmond Bannister, Jeff Lloyd, and Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe all signalled they would not return to the electoral battlefield.

Mr Wells and Mr Johnson aim to reclaim the Bamboo Town and Yamacraw seats they lost in the 2021 general election.

Mr Campbell is considering a run but in a new constituency, not his previous Southern Shores seat.

“I have the full support of the FNM Association in Bamboo Town, unanimous support to be the FNM candidate in Bamboo Town, and we are going to win Bamboo Town,” Mr Wells said.

The former Minister of Health supported former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in his unsuccessful leadership run against Michael Pintard, but he does not believe that will prevent him from getting the Bamboo Town nomination.

“At the end of the day, I am to be judged by my history, and the work I would have done as MP, and a Cabinet minister in three major ministries of the government, and while holding down the post of being the leader of government business, running the entire Parliament,” he said.

He said previously supporting Dr Minnis does not conflict with unity in the FNM.

“The reality is that when a convention is called, any member can support any person for leadership inside the organisation,” he said. “But once that convention is over, whoever emerges as the leader, all of the members of that party are duty bound to support that person and move forward in a holistic way, and try win the next general election.”

He described his relationship with Mr Pintard and chairman Dr Duane Sands as respectful and direct.

“We all served in a Cabinet together,” he said. “All of us have a cordial relationship. I consider both Mike and Duane a friend, and we can talk to each other very bluntly.”

Mr Campbell said he is ready to serve wherever the party needs him. He said he completed all candidate training and preparation.

Mr Johnson believes the Yamacraw association supports him.

Mr Lloyd, the former South Beach MP, said he is out of politics for good.

“Not in this lifetime,” he said. “I have bowed out completely.”

He called for the next generation to step up.

“I am not interested in politics,” he said. “The people of South Beach were very clear in their last statement politically, and they wanted someone else, and I respect and honour that. I applaud them for that decision.”

He said he remains a card-carrying FNM member.