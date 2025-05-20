Who will pay up for mental health days?

By EARYEL BOWLEG

A PUSH to introduce five paid mental health days annually for Bahamian workers ignited sharp debate among labour and business leaders yesterday, exposing fault lines over who should foot the bill and how abuse could be prevented.

While most stakeholders supported the concept of mental health leave, disagreement emerged over whether it should be added to existing sick leave entitlements, stand as a separate statutory right or be verified by a mental health professional. Employers warned of cost burdens and potential abuse, while unionists pushed back against intrusive verification requirements for those suffering stress or burnout.

Robert Farquharson, who oversees the Ministry of Labour’s special project unit, said discussions centred on who would bear the cost of proposed mental health leave, whether National Insurance or employers should fund it. He also raised concerns about potential misuse, questioning how authorities could prevent employees from exploiting the benefit for leisure travel, such as trips to Miami.

The clash took place during a high-stakes reform summit convened by the Ministry of Labour to review amendments to the Employment Act and Industrial Relations Act. Stakeholders included representatives from the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation, trade union congresses, Cable Bahamas, ZNS, and the National Insurance Board.

Among the other hot-button proposals was a call for two weeks of fully paid paternity leave every three years, another measure that sparked debate over costs and implementation.

The government is attempting to push through long-delayed labour law reforms before the year’s end. Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle framed the meeting as historic. “We will make it to the finish line,” she said, adding that the new laws will reflect a “shared vision” forged through public and private sector input.

Some union leaders questioned the idea that mental health leave would require certification. Bahamas Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson questioned why people under extreme stress should be forced to prove it with paperwork.

“There has to be balance,” Mr Farquharson acknowledged. “Right now, workers get seven paid sick days. If we’re adding five mental health days, is that additional or within the same bucket?”

Participants also tackled related reforms, including flexi-time arrangements, the legality of remote work, and unpaid lunch breaks, all tangled in broader questions of modernising Bahamian work culture without destabilising employers.

Final written submissions are due soon, and a series of town halls will follow. Legal drafters have been instructed to ensure that the new provisions avoid contradiction with existing laws and harmonise with related legislation.

“Workers will benefit from an expanded definition of workplace injuries and illness that includes mental health,” said Mrs Glover-Rolle. “Amendments will respect the whole person — their needs, their families, and their right to recover.”