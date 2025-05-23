University of The Bahamas golfers victorious in Mingoes Invitational

THE University of The Bahamas’ golf players Rachel Quant and Darrius Thompson were part of the team that won the inaugural Mingoes Golf Invitational, powered by Leno, on Sunday at the Royal Blue Golf Course at the Baha Mar resort.

The duo teamed up with former UB men’s soccer head coach Dion Godet and Andrew Benjamin. The foursome finished 34 under par net to get the victory.

“Playing in our own tournament made quite a difference,” Thompson said. “We made about four birdies and we shot very good today (Sunday) so it was good out there.”

Quant was a little nervous coming into the tournament especially knowing that UB was the host. However, she relaxed and got comfortable after a while. “I had a lot of fun and definitely enjoyed it. I did not pressure myself and was confident with my swings.

“I was confident that we were going to do well. I am coming back next year to get the win,” Quant said.

Godet said he had fun on the links with the young players.

The young people played and I got a little golf understanding and I turned into a useful coach. They listened to me and that was our success today (Sunday),” Godet said.

The team of Larry Wilson, Chadeau Wilson, and UB Board of Trustee members Dr. Barry Rassin and Brian Jones took second with a net score of 31 under par.

The team of UB golfer Travis Cartwright, Andrew Bell, David Knowles and Kelsey Rolle took third with a net score of 30 under par. The fourth spot went to the team of Lee Brice, Horace Miller, Mark Robinson and Ural Pratt with a score of 29 under par.

UB golfer Mia Underwood, Ricardo Underwood, Ken Gibson and Chris Adderley were eighth with a score of 27 under par.

Finishing 10th was UB men’s golf coach Fred Taylor along with Omar Ramaiez, Alan Osorrio and Daniel Zuleta. They were 27 under par.

UB players, Payton Haye and Dinaj Major teamed up with UB men’s basketball head coach, Bacchus Rolle and Jonathan Thompson to finish 24 under par to place 13th.

The men’s longest drive was won by Heathcliff Kane while the women’s longest drive was won by Mia Underwood. Yural Pratt won the men’s closest to pin and Quant won women’s closest to pin. The team of Lynford Miller, Kane, Peter McIntosh and Richard Gibson shot 16 under par gross. They came in with no handicap.

Leno sponsored the inaugural tournament as the title sponsor. Fidelity Bank, Tyreflex, Thompson Trading, and Blue Marlin supported as gold-level sponsors.

Andre White, Olivia Longley, Loran Stuart and Keathen Stuart finished fifth. Driskell Rolle, Cherrilyn Arthur, Nathalee Tynes and Rosena Pratt finished sixth.

First Lady Ann Marie Davis, Justice Cheryl Bazard, Fran Dillet and Dr. Valron Grimes were seventh. JP Michaelson, Keishna Radnetter, Ossie Moore and Kriston Moore were ninth.