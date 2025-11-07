Miss Bahamas joins in walk-out from a Miss Universe ceremony

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

MISS Universe Bahamas 2025, Maliqué Maranda Bowe, walked out of a pre-pageant ceremony in Thailand this week alongside several other contestants after an organiser publicly insulted Miss Mexico as a ‘dumbhead’ and had her escorted out by security during a live broadcast.

Tensions erupted when Miss Universe Mexico 2025, Fatima Bosch, was chastised by Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, the Miss Universe Thailand national director, for not promoting Thailand enough on social media and allegedly missing a sponsor photoshoot. During the confrontation, he reportedly called her a “dumbhead” for following instructions from her national director.

Video of the exchange quickly went viral, showing Ms Bosch standing to defend herself and telling Mr Itsaragrisil that he should have respect for women. She said she was only representing her country and that any issue he had should be raised with her organisation. As she spoke, he cut her off, insisting he was still talking, before calling security to escort her out.

The move sparked an immediate backlash among contestants. Ms Bowe and several others left the event in solidarity, despite warnings from organisers that anyone who walked out risked disqualification from the competition.

Anthony Smith, national director of the Miss Universe Bahamas Organisation, said he spoke to Ms Bowe shortly after the incident. He said she was disappointed with how it unfolded but proud to have stood up for another woman.

“She’s a very strong individual,” he told The Tribune, adding that her grace under pressure shows why she was chosen to represent The Bahamas.

Mr Smith said the team commended Ms Bowe for her courage and confirmed that she remains focused and optimistic ahead of the Miss Universe finals.

“She’s in good spirits,” he said, noting that she welcomed the swift response by the Miss Universe Organisation after the controversy.

Following the incident, the pageant’s president, Raúl Rocha, announced sanctions against Mr Itsaragrisil, restricting his involvement in official events. USA Today reported that he was dismissed from his duties after an emotional apology campaign failed to calm public outrage.

On Wednesday, Mr Itsaragrisil appeared on stage before contestants to apologise, saying he had been under pressure and adding, “I am human.”

Clips of Ms Bosch’s ejection and the delegates’ walkout have dominated social media discussions, with many praising the contestants for their unity and condemning what they called bullying behaviour.

Mr Smith said the Bahamian team stands behind Ms Bowe’s actions, describing her as a poised and principled representative. He said her decision to leave the ceremony with others reflected not only solidarity but the strength of character that Miss Universe aims to celebrate.