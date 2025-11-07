Nurse suspended for speaking out on PMH

By Leandra Rolle

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SENIOR critical care nurse suspended after publicly lamenting leaking roofs, supply shortage issues and a rodent problem at Princess Margaret Hospital, feels she was treated like a criminal after being ordered not to travel, not to enter the hospital except for medical care, and to surrender her ID band.

The woman, identified only as ‘Sister Pearl,’ a nurse of 44 years, was placed on a ten-day suspension after releasing a video highlighting problems at the facility. She told HR officials there ‘might as well monitor me with an anklet bracelet.’

The Public Hospital Authority (PHA) suggested in a statement that the video breached its social media policies and was under investigation. PHA’s decision sparked swift backlash online and was later denounced by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville, who said he has requested a briefing from PHA officials and vowed to ensure due process is followed and the nurse is treated fairly.

“I respect the independence of the PHA and the protocols that guide its internal investigations,” he said. “However, we must remember that our nurses continue to serve under tremendous pressure, giving care and comfort to our people every day.”

In an interview with The Tribune, ‘Sister Pearl’ criticised PHA officials’ handling of her case. She said A&E nurses are tired and overwhelmed and suggested the hospital had been better maintained in previous years.

“We never had a problem with rodents,” she said. “We never had a problem to this extent with leaking roofs and everything.”

She said Human Resources officials issued several directives, telling her not to travel, not to visit her workspace, and not to access the hospital except for medical care.

“I said, ‘it's so uncaring how you are treating me. I said, ‘are you considering my response to the suspension?’ Nothing was said. I said, ‘do you know how it's going to affect me when I walk out these doors?’ Nothing was said.”

The video, recorded more than two weeks ago, called on Prime Minister Philip Davis to address several legacy issues at PMH, including insufficient staff and delays in completing the newly renovated A&E department.

She said her video was meant to draw attention to the old age problems and not to embarrass anyone.

“It was simply to bring an awareness as to what was happening and it seemed as though no one was addressing it,” she said. “My voice matters as staff of PMH and obviously it was taken in the wrong way.”

In its statement, the PHA said the video is being addressed in accordance with their social media policy, which sets strict standards for professionalism, confidentiality, and responsible online conduct.

The authority said breaches of these standards are taken seriously to protect the dignity of patients, adding that beyond disciplinary action, it is actively strengthening operational protocols and addressing identified gaps. The authority reminded employees of its confidential reporting channels, including an anonymous system managed by the internal audit department. It said employees who wish to raise concerns with the Prime Minister may also do so through his office.

The nurse said she does not recall ever signing a contract restricting her freedom to speak out and claimed an HR official even admitted her suspension was based on an outdated policy.

Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) president Muriel Lightbourn said the video technically breached the union’s contract but added the nurse remained on paid leave.

Speaking generally, the union president noted that actions should have purpose, aiming for change and solutions rather than creating chaos.

“If I don't know your fight, I don't get in anybody else fight if I don't know what they're fighting for,” Ms Lightbourn added. “But I believe that whatever we do, we ought to do it with a purpose in mind, and not just to cause chaos, but to bring change and to bring resolutions to whatever the fight is.”

‘Sister Pearl’ said she told her superiors she harboured no ill intentions when recording the video.

“I’ve been in nursing for 44 years,” she said. “It's not about me. It's about the silent voices. It's about the patients who have to access the care at the Princess Margaret Hospital.”

Former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands condemned the Davis administration for victimising a “competent” worker for speaking the truth, saying their actions were clearly meant to intimidate and silence her.

He said the decision comes amid an ongoing shortage of critical care workers while beds remain closed due to a lack of resources.

He said: “After one of your best, one of your committed and one of your talented Bahamian nurses speaks the truth, what is your decision? Penalise her? Outstanding. That’s what you mean when you say cutting off your nose to spite your face.”