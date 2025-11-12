Pintard: By-election result not referendum on FNM leadership

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said yesterday he will be “good regardless” of the outcome of the November 24 Golden Isles by-election, rejecting claims that the race could be a referendum on his leadership.

He dismissed speculation that his political future hinges on the result, accusing Progressive Liberal Party insiders of trying to shape that narrative. He said his focus is on residents' needs rather than partisan gamesmanship.

“I’m here representing the Bahamian people, I’m not representing myself,” he said. “I’m going to be good regardless of what happens this election, by-election, or general election. I’m good, it’s not about me.”

Mr Pintard said his party’s attention is on issues affecting Golden Isles, especially in Adelaide, where residents have long struggled with transportation. He announced that FNM candidate Brian Brown will launch a shuttle service between Adelaide and Bacardi Road before Monday to help residents commute.

“The by-election is not about Brian Brown, Michael Pintard or the FNM and our prospects for the future,” he said. “It is about the prospects for the future, for the residents of Golden Isles. Will they get the representation that they need in order to address the issues that are important to them?”

Mr Pintard said the FNM’s campaign aims to highlight the lack of consistent delivery from the Davis administration.

He dismissed the idea that history is against his party, noting that while no governing party has ever lost a by-election, the FNM would “fight this government no matter.”

“Our role is to provide the best possible leadership option for residents and put that person before them,” he said.

Asked what makes Mr Brown a stronger candidate than his opponent, former Senator Darron Pickstock, Mr Pintard pointed to his record of grassroots service. He said Mr Brown has lived among Golden Isles residents for years and helped families in need, from providing support after storms to assisting those who lost jobs.

He cited examples of residents Mr Brown has helped with repairs, employment, and funeral expenses, saying such hands-on involvement shows the kind of representative he has been long before running for office.

Mr Pintard contrasted this with what he called the PLP’s silence and inaction. He questioned why Mr Pickstock, despite having a national platform in the Senate, had not spoken up on issues affecting Golden Isles or any other community.

“Why should they trust you?” he asked. “You have said that your government has failed, did not return calls, did not deliver on the infrastructural developments, have not addressed the issues that they’re facing in their community — simple things, whether it’s lights, whether it’s roads, a variety of things.”