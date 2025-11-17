By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

WHAT began on Thursday as a jubilant rush to loot a grounded barge off Abaco became a criminal scandal over the weekend, with at least two arrested and National Security Minister Wayne Munroe denouncing the mass theft as “criminal behaviour” that “gave Abaco a black eye.”

Mr Munroe told The Tribune yesterday that the scale of the theft and the number of residents defending it made the ordeal especially disturbing.

“There’s no maritime law that justifies that kind of tiefing,” he said. “What is more reprehensible is how widespread it was and how many Bahamians you see online seeking to defend the behaviour which was clearly criminal and unacceptable.

“You’re not salvaging goods because salvaging goods means that you collect them and take them to the owner. That’s one of the ten commandments: Thou shall not steal.”

The looting began Thursday after the barge’s tow line snapped in severe weather, grounding it on a reef near Nunjack Cay. Residents converged in small crafts before officers arrived, forcing open containers and carrying away food, appliances, electronics, medical supplies and other goods. The brazen theft even made international news, with organisations describing it as piracy rarely seen in modern times.

Trailer Bridge, the US-based operator, said an estimated 90 percent of containers were compromised. CEO Mitch Luciano said yesterday: “We made the difficult decision to return our barge back to Jacksonville and abort our original plan for delivering goods to Puerto Rico.” The company insisted that claims residents were invited aboard to help or to “lighten the load” were “entirely false.”

Mr Munroe said the theft hurt the island’s reputation. “It was a bad showing for Abaco. It gave Abaco a black eye,” he said, urging residents there to help police recover stolen goods and identify offenders.

He said investigators will rely heavily on open-source footage posted by offenders themselves and noted that vessels carrying uncustomed goods can be seized under customs law.

In its statement, the barge company claimed Bahamian police initially avoided confronting looters “due to concerns of possible violence,” saying the delay “created a dangerous situation that could have easily resulted in injury, or worse, to our US personnel or others.”

Mr Munroe, however, said authorities mobilised once it became clear the Brooklyn Bridge barge had been left unsecured by its owners. Defence Force and police units, including a 30-metre patrol craft and a quick-reaction team, were diverted to the scene, ultimately arresting two men found on the vessel.

He likened the situation to abandoning a shopping mall without security and said the government redirected limited patrol assets usually assigned to anti-poaching and migrant-interdiction duties to secure private property after it was left vulnerable.

He rebuked the barge’s owners, saying: “The owners of this thing are ungrateful.

“To basically redirect one vessel to secure personal property that the owner could have put security guards on, is something that the state did at great expense in terms of manpower,” he said, adding: “That comes at a cost.”

He described the owner’s response as “really annoying and discouraging.”

“You have to muster a crew,” he added. “You have to put hundreds of gallons of diesel in the vessel. For the owner not to appreciate it and to suggest that we are supposed to have people standing by to secure personal property which is not the primary duty of the police or the defence force?”

Police Superintendent Stephen Rolle, the northern division's press officer, confirmed two arrests and urged residents to immediately return any stolen goods. He warned that anyone found with items from the vessel will face prosecution, adding: “Once you turn those other items in, they will take it from there.”

The US Embassy, meanwhile, condemned the incident and said the US Coast Guard supported patrol flights and security efforts.

Government officials said the barge could face environmental penalties once reef damage is assessed after its removal.