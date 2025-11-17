'We lost everything'

By JADE RUSSELL

and Keile Campbell

Tribune Staff Reporters

HEARTBREAK and disbelief swept through Arawak Cay yesterday as a fast-moving fire tore through a section of the popular food strip, destroying at least six stalls and severely damaging two others.

When the smoke cleared, stunned owners confronted the reality that their busiest season, the Christmas rush, had vanished – along with the structures they spent years building. Their livelihoods had literally gone up in flames – none of the destroyed properties were insured as they were all deemed ‘uninsurable.’

The blaze erupted around 8am at Goldie’s Conch House and quickly spread to neighbouring wooden structures. Within minutes, thick smoke blanketed the area as firefighters battled the flames and patrons looked on in shock, some throwing buckets of water in a vain attempt to help.

Women who work at Goldie’s clung to one another as the restaurant burned. “I don’t know what I’m going to do now,” one said through tears.

Rodney Russell, president of the Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Vegetable and Food Vendors Association and owner of the Red Snapper, said he lost everything and that none of the impacted stalls carried insurance. Among the businesses destroyed were On the Edge, South of Florida, Brother Eddie’s Kitchen, Goldie’s, Rake N Scrape, and the Red Snapper.

Teshell Mackey, owner of On the Edge, arrived to find her restaurant reduced to rubble two and a half years after she opened it. “It’s hard to come here this morning to actually see that,” she said. “You come to work, a full day’s work, with your employees to make sure everything goes smoothly, and this is what happens.”

Superintendent Quincey McGregor, Fire Services administrator, said crews arrived at 8.45am to find a two-storey wooden building engulfed. Three fire engines responded. One officer suffered first-degree burns. The cause remains under investigation.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis visited the scene, embraced distraught vendors, and committed the government to urgent support. He said the tragedy underscores the need to upgrade the site and promised immediate cleanup and rebuild planning, adding: “This gives us that opportunity to continue, particularly to start on this side, and that that will be starting as soon as we start cleaning up this area.”

He hopes businesses can reopen within 60 days.

Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell said the government is exploring temporary facilities and financial assistance, noting many vendors were uninsured.

Goldie’s manager, Kirklynne Evans, said the 36-year-old restaurant — employing about 70 staff — was a family institution now gutted. All employees escaped safely, she said.

Mr Russell estimated his losses at $300,000, adding that damages across the strip range from $150,000 to $1.5m. He praised firefighters for their persistence despite “obsolete” equipment.

Political hopefuls Sebas Bastian and Travis Robinson toured the wreckage, calling for infrastructure improvements and updated building codes.