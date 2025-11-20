FNM: Remove Campbell now

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FURIOUS war of words erupted yesterday as the Free National Movement escalated its campaign to oust Golden Isles Returning Officer Neil Campbell, demanding his immediate removal and declaring him unfit to oversee Monday’s by-election.

The party’s pressure intensified after Mr Campbell told reporters on Tuesday that he regarded Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis as his “adopted father”, a remark the party felt strengthened its claims about his political proximity to the governing party.

FNM Chairman Dr Duane Sands said the admission was a clear conflict of interest and that Mr Campbell is not a fit and proper person to run the by-election. In a letter to Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson, Dr Sands called for Mr Campbell’s removal.

“While he ought to have recused himself voluntarily, we now must request that he be removed from his role and replaced with a more suitable public officer,” he said.

Dr Sands told reporters yesterday that this “was as partisan as it gets” and asked why the opposition should be expected to accept that Mr Campbell will now act impartially. “I don’t think so,” he said, arguing that such a conflict would never be tolerated elsewhere, “so why should we allow it?”

The Progressive Liberal Party hit back swiftly, condemning his remarks as an effort built on “fear and distortion” and accusing the opposition of attempting to mislead Bahamians and undermine confidence in the electoral system. The party said the FNM’s attacks were an excuse for its own shortcomings and an attempt to paint a narrative of a “broken system” when “it is their party that is broken.”

The PLP said it would not allow the opposition to smear public servants, intimidate workers, or damage trust in the voting process.

Their response was reinforced by National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, who defended the parliamentary registration department’s handling of Monday’s advance poll while criticising the opposition’s reaction. He said the Royal Bahamas Defence Force will assist police to ensure a peaceful process for Monday’s vote and is under instruction to maintain order if any group attempts to disrupt the proceedings.

Dr Sands warned that democracy is at stake, saying the process must not only be fair and impartial but must also be seen that way. He said this standard was even more critical given “serious concerns” raised about the integrity of the advance poll.

Monday’s poll ended in confrontation after FNM and Coalition of Independents supporters blocked the removal of ballot boxes, accusing officials of violating an agreement on how the boxes would be transported.

Parliamentary registration department officials have since insisted the advance poll was conducted lawfully and that all agents witnessed and signed off on the sealing of the boxes.

Mr Campbell, meanwhile, has strongly denied any improper conduct. He said his personal relationships have never influenced his work, noting that he is also related to senior opposition figures.

He pointed out that FNM Leader Michael Pintard is his cousin and that he grew up with FNM candidate Brian Brown. “What I choose is like every other Bahamian. They have the right of choice. No one could say how I act professionally, because, regardless of where I am, I have an oath just like anybody who will even take the prime minister's office. They have an oath to serve everyone,” Mr Campbell said.