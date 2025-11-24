Arnold’s Department Store demolished as Cooper looks to remedy ‘dead after five-O-clock’ downtown

THE Davis administration demolished the old Arnold's Department Store off Elizabeth Avenue on Friday as part of its ongoing campaign to revitalise the downtown area.

Tourism Minister Chester Cooper described the building as decades old and said officials decided to clear the entire block following the massive fire that tore through Victoria Court back in May.

“We wanted to see this area cleared as a part of our overall revitalisation of Main Street,” he told reporters at the site. “As you know, we've demolished now more than a dozen buildings. We're making steady progress, and we are planning for the future, we hope that something magnificent can go on this site.”

He said the demolition is part of a broader plan to revitalise Bay Street by creating business opportunities, enhancing the tourist experience, and improving the area’s overall appearance.

“Bay Street should be a place of great pride. This is the main street downtown in our country and therefore we can and we'll do better,” he said.

“I have said before the DK on Bay Street goes back in 40 years. We're not going to fix it overnight, but I think we're making steady progress.”

Mr Cooper said building owners have been cooperating with his ministry in the revitalisation effort.

He added that the government is seeking business proposals for several Bay Street locations and hopes Bahamians will take advantage of the opportunities.

“Bay Street goes dead at five o'clock. That's a tragedy,” Mr Cooper said. “We hope, long term, we can get some residents here. We can get some mixed use structures here. We can maybe have a hotel but there are thoughts as to what we can do in terms of the creation of rooftop spaces. We hope that every time we do one of these demolition it sparks interest and appetite from the Bahamian people.”