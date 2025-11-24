Arnold’s Department Store demolished as Cooper looks to remedy ‘dead after five-O-clock’ downtown

THE Davis administration demolished the old Arnold's Department Store off Elizabeth Avenue on Friday as part of its ongoing campaign to revitalise the downtown area.
Tourism Minister Chester Cooper described the building as decades old and said officials decided to clear the entire block following the massive fire that tore through Victoria Court back in May.
“We wanted to see this area cleared as a part of our overall revitalisation of Main Street,” he told reporters at the site. “As you know, we've demolished now more than a dozen buildings. We're making steady progress, and we are planning for the future, we hope that something magnificent can go on this site.”
He said the demolition is part of a broader plan to revitalise Bay Street by creating business opportunities, enhancing the tourist experience, and improving the area’s overall appearance.
“Bay Street should be a place of great pride. This is the main street downtown in our country and therefore we can and we'll do better,” he said.
“I have said before the DK on Bay Street goes back in 40 years. We're not going to fix it overnight, but I think we're making steady progress.”
Mr Cooper said building owners have been cooperating with his ministry in the revitalisation effort.
He added that the government is seeking business proposals for several Bay Street locations and hopes Bahamians will take advantage of the opportunities.
“Bay Street goes dead at five o'clock. That's a tragedy,” Mr Cooper said. “We hope, long term, we can get some residents here. We can get some mixed use structures here. We can maybe have a hotel but there are thoughts as to what we can do in terms of the creation of rooftop spaces. We hope that every time we do one of these demolition it sparks interest and appetite from the Bahamian people.”
Comments
DWW 19 hours, 3 minutes ago
so what was taxable is now not taxable as raw undeveloped land. good job in collecting those revenues and being efficient with govt public purse funds.
pt_90 17 hours, 59 minutes ago
and this here is the problem. They are hoping and wishing. If a developer wanted to build there they would not be detered by an old building.
1) the Central govt needs to think about proper local govt. There is a committee or whatever with no real powres. Even less than the actual legal local govts out there.
2) if they want to be involved they need to put thier vision out there. develop a master plan, zone accordingly and put the infrastructure in place. How are you going to manage traffic, waste, transit, zoning etc. What do you see where, What is designated as park space, residential, commercial retail, school, etc.
Right now we have a hodge podge of ideas and no real plan. If you have a toursim led ministry/corp why would they have incentive for residences? There is no proper plan in place and its clear.
truetruebahamian 17 hours, 11 minutes ago
Our past three administrations have given everything away to the yanks or their cronies. There is no night life any more. There is no fine dining or shows. We have given way to the cheapest of the cheap tourism sector and we have lost our crucial identity. We must take it back.
pt_90 17 hours, 2 minutes ago
this is why i say there is no real plan. The govt has gone all in on cruises ships coming to downtown and are surprised that the area caters to the cruise ships while they are downtownt. if you want the area to more of a neighbourhood, it needs to have the things in place for it to happen.
They have yet to realize that you get what you wish for. With no plan you go where the wind blows. There has been 0 major moves towards changing the status quo. Knocking down buildings wont spur development, unless you had a developer who was too broke to knock down the building first.
Yes, it does get rid of eyesores and reduced demo costs however, without presenting a vision, you are hoping some billionaire comes in and offers to do the work for you. BUt even Kerzner and Sarkis thought up thier resorts, no building being there dissuaded them. The properties that needed to go went afterwards.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
Who wants to live downtown with 2 feet of flood water every spring/summer?
Sign in to comment
OpenID