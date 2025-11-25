Liquor vendors need ‘compelling reason’ to be near school, church

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) has confirmed it will delay enforcement of new liquor licensing regulations until April 1, 2026, while warning bars and retailers to provide “compelling reasons” why they should be allowed to operate near schools and churches.

The Government’s tax collection agency, which will be responsible for administering and enforcing the new liquor regulatory regime, in messaged replies to Tribune Business inquiries said business owners whose premises were present in an area before a school or church was developed nearby will be allowed to plead their case.

“Unfortunately, there are far too many liquor establishments that are located in restricted areas,” the Department of Inland Revenue said. “In fairness to those that have been in operation prior to the establishment of a neighbouring school or church, they will be given the opportunity to show compelling and satisfactory reasons as to why the Certificate of Registration should be granted. They will also have to show a proven track record of compliance with all relevant laws and regulations with no formal complaints relative to public disturbances.”

George Robinson Junior, owner of Base Road Wholesale Bar, said policies such as a liquor store’s proximity to a residential neighbourhood, school or place of worship are not new but were not being enforced, which has led to an over-saturation of alcohol vendors and sources. For this reason, he suggested the Government meet liquor establishments half-way but warned “if you do it for one you have to do it for everybody”.

“A lot of them have to make changes and they're upset because it's going to cost them,” Mr Robinson said. “I told them: ‘That's the way it was’. They're not really bringing any new laws. All they are doing is enforcing a lot of the old laws. That's basically what is happening. And I, for one, don't have a problem with it.

“I think the Government has to meet some of them half-way. But if you do it for one you have to do it for everybody. You can't be selective with that. And it should not have happened in the first place...”

Lamont Ferguson, of Bargain Wholesale Liquor, said that earlier this year a rival had opened less than 700 feet away from his own establishment on Balfour Avenue and Washington Street.

“Respectfully, they’re [Department of Inland Revenue] talking nonsense,” he said. “They were not in place. This is a totally new establishment. I’ve been there from 2014. They open in 2025.”

Mr Robinson said most complaints about the new reforms stem from the Chinese community. He said while consulting with others within the liquor industry, he has heard some say the registration process is difficult.

However, after registering himself, Mr Robinson asserted that the issue is not with the application for the Certificate of Registration but, rather, the requirements that need to be met in order to be approved.

“Everybody consulting with another,” he said. “They be calling me, asking me certain things, because they're not sure. When the lady [Shunda Strachan, Department of Inland Revenue’s acting controller] did the consultation with us, when we had the Zoom, a lot of them didn't Zoom into it.

“So they didn't get the do’s and the don'ts. We had a nice Zoom meeting where a lot of us signed on to it, and we were able to ask questions. And they're [Department of Inland Revenue] coming around to the establishments. If you don't understand, they tell you what to do.

“They said they're confused. And they're saying that it's not an easy process…But I think with a lot of them it's the requirements’; what they're asking them to do before they could get approved. I think that's where the problem comes in,” Mr Robinson added

“That's the problem they're having because, you know, they said if you have the cage they want to remove your cage. They want an open floor and that's the problem a lot of the people are having - making that adjustment. A lot of them, don't even have the space.

“And if you're close to a school or close to the church, they're not even probably entertaining you. So a lot of them see where their business is going to have to close because they're not going to get approved. And they already made their investment…”

According to the Department of Inland Revenue, which said it has not received much industry push back, no liquor establishments have been closed since the introduction of the new registration process. A grace period has been given which will end on March 31, 2026 “in conjunction with the end of the grace period for the 2026 Business Licence”. Enforcement will begin April 1, 2026.

“The applications are coming in slowly due to the fact that it is a new process, and the fact that the liquor businesses will have to provide all agency approvals,” it said. “This is one of the reasons why we have delayed enforcement activity to April 1, 2026.”

All businesses selling liquor must now apply for a Certificate of Registration. Without it, they cannot renew or obtain a Business Licence. To receive approval, liquor establishments must meet a number of requirements including a long-standing policy that they must not be less than 700 feet away from schools, residential neighbourhoods, places of worship and pre-existing rivals.