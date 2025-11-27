Merchant’s online ‘salvaging’ aids double-digit sales growth

By Neil Hartnell

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian home improvements merchant yesterday revealed that retail and construction trade sales for 2025 to-date have both increased by double-digit percentages year-over-year with its e-commerce platform “salvaging a lot more” transactions that would previously have gone overseas.

Brent Burrows II, CBS Bahamas’ vice-president of retail and sales, told Tribune Business that the amount of sales “originating” via its website have tripled - rising to 15 percent from around 5 percent when it was launched two-three years ago - to help this nation retain business formerly directed to the likes of Amazon and Home Depot.

He suggested that this growing trend, as well as the growing traction the retailer’s Robinson Road-based Pro Store is gaining among Bahamian contractors, has helped to drive a year that has been better than 2024 with the upcoming festive season forecast to be little different than the prior months.

Mr Burrows told this newspaper that CBS Bahamas, which is the ‘anchor’ merchant in Carmichael Road’s South-West Plaza, is “not doing” any Black Friday specials for the second consecutive year given the belief that people are “losing interest” in the event.

However, he added that the work the retailer has done on ensuring it is fully stocked, with the products, prices and quantities demanded by customers, has also paid off through the year-over-year sales growth enjoyed to-date.

“Year-to-date, our retail sales are up 14 percent versus 2024,” Mr Burrows told Tribune Business. “We attribute a lot of that growth to the prevalence and adoption of our website. At the Pro Store, which is geared more towards the builders and contractors, it’s [growth] 21 percent so I guess that says something about ongoing projects and construction throughout the country.

“So far the year is better than 2024. I can say that with certainty. I’m not sure for the industry; I can’t say if it’s an industry-wide thing, but internally we’ve come a long way in terms of diligently stocking and our product offering - what we carry and the amount we carry. I think it’s something that, clearly, we’ve been working really hard on, and the Pro Store has really gained traction with the contractors and the trades, so they are doing a lot better than in the last couple of years since opening.

“We’ve been working in the last two years on getting the right product and making sure we have the right amount in hand to satisfy customers; especially the Pro Store customers. It’s been a good year so far, and I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t carry through Christmas. It’s definitely been good. It seems like a higher year. I guess there’s construction and renovation going on across the country, as we are seeing more of that type of customer.”

Mr Burrows said CBS Bahamas company-wide performance has also received a boost from its online and e-commerce operation. “We’re salvaging a lot more sales that were going overseas to Amazon and Home Depot,” he told Tribune Business. “We’ve been doing a lot of work internally, having the right product at the right price, and there’s been a lot of e-commerce growth this year.

“I don’t have the exact numbers, but now the average is probably around 15 percent of daily sales originate through the website. Two to three years ago, when we started that, it was more like 5 percent or less. More customers are definitely purchasing online, and a growing number are starting the purchasing journey online, looking at what we have on the website before coming into the store.

“We’ve seen an increase in the percentage of our sales that originate through the website and, speaking to Bahamians, they’re feeling more comfortable shopping online. A few years ago they were not doing it, but now everyone’s going on it.”

The CBS Bahamas sales chief said the merchant is not as reliant as others on the Christmas season to help drive annual sales, and has also shifted away from Black Friday and its sales/promotions.

“Things are looking good,” he added of the holiday season. “Right now, it’s more so the Christmas decor and home improvement type items. People want to get their homes ready for the Christmas season and, in a couple of weeks, will shift towards more gift-type items.

“We are not doing Black Friday this year. We didn’t do it last year. I think the Black Friday thing is over-played and people are losing interest in it. Christmas is going to be good. Last year was good, and I don’t see any reason why this year should be any different. It’s a little bit early to say how it’s going so far; we’ll get a better idea in a couple of weeks, but so far, so good.

“We’re pleased with how things are trending generally, so there’s no reason to think Christmas would not be good. We don’t rely on Christmas too heavily. Home improvements, home sales and construction keep us going. Christmas is a nice pump up for is with people looking for gifts such as power tools,” Mr Burrows continued.

“It’s definitely big for us. We’re not a full-on home centre that relies on it a bit more heavily but Christmas is definitely important.”