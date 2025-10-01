Super Value chief: 'No one left out' on loyalty awards concern

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Super Value's president yesterday pledged that "no customer should be left out" after some shoppers voiced concerns about changes to its loyalty and rewards initiative set to take effect from today.

Debra Symonette told Tribune Business that the reforms are designed to better protect customers from potential fraud and other abuses that might impact them as she promised the 13-store supermarket chain's goal is to remain "all-inclusive" and deal with any worries shoppers have over its digital transformation.

She spoke out after the company informed its customers that, with effect from today, they must use "the bar code" in the Super Value app downloaded to their cell phone "to receive and redeem your digital points".

Explaining how this would work, Super Value said: "The bar code will be scanned by the cashier to identify your account. Your points will be adjusted in accordance with your transaction. Customers will no longer be able to use their phone for points."

This prompted concern from several shoppers. One, writing to this newspaper on condition of anonymity, said of the requirement to use Super Value's mobile app to earn loyalty points: "While promoted as a modern convenience, this policy is deeply flawed, exclusionary, and risks alienating many loyal shoppers.

"The app is not universally accessible. Apple accounts not linked to The Bahamas cannot download it, leaving out residents, frequent visitors and second home owners who regularly shop at Super Value. Many loyal customers, particularly older shoppers or those less comfortable with technology, are effectively barred from participating in a programme that should reward them.

"Requiring reliable Internet access adds yet another unnecessary barrier," the shopper added. "In contrast, Solomon’s operates a completely inclusive loyalty programme using only a physical scannable card. No app is required, yet all customers can participate fully. This simple approach is fair, accessible and ensures that no customer is left out.

"Super Value’s current policy, if left unchanged, risks punishing loyal customers and undermining trust. Loyalty programmes should reward patronage, not impose technological hurdles that exclude many who have supported the store for years.

"I strongly urge Super Value to reconsider and adopt an inclusive system, such as issuing a physical card alongside the app or making app use optional. The community deserves a loyalty programme that works for everyone, not just those with certain devices or account types.

Ms Symonette, though, in response challenged the assertion that Apple accounts were unable to download the Super Value app as one of her employees was able to access and download it on their phone while she spoke to this newspaper.

The Super Value chief also explained that the changes due to take effect today were designed to safeguard shoppers' own security, while adding that wi-fi Internet is being installed at all locations - including Quality Supermarkets locations - to ensure that customers without mobile data can still participate in the loyalty and points award scheme.

She added that the supermarket chain is ultimately seeking to get to the point where customers see their receipt in the app, look at the items they have bought and what they cost, and how many points they have earned. Super Value is thus seeking to catch up with the digital technology and processes embraced by Wal-Mart and other US supermarkets where Bahamians shop on their travels.

"They will be using their phone, but using the bar code in the app," Ms Symonette explained of the changes. "At the moment, folks are coming in and giving their phone number as such and such. You will now come in, produce the app on the phone and the cashier will scan the bar code.

"It's really for safety measures because it's kind of operating with the phone number. We're trying to protect the customer's account. We don't want anybody putting in someone else's number or any number. That's what we're protecting them against.

"Some customers have voiced concerns about not having data on their phones, and we've told them we're going to ensure we have Wi-fi in all stores for the public. I hope we can live up to that. We've started putting it in all the stores, and are hoping the technicians are finished by tomorrow."

Ms Symonette said the Super Value app should be available for download on all Apple and Android phones. She urged any Bahamians experiencing difficulty to reach out to the supermarket chain's customer service representative, who would be able to "walk them through the process" and will be in stores to encourage persons to use the technology.

"It's something we are pushing, and getting cashiers to ask the customer if they want to go digital or need the paper stamps," the Super Value president said. "That will change in a while. It [stamps] will only last until the supply of paper stamps runs out. We do have a pretty large supply left but we're going to be working through it.

"With customers that appear to be hesitant about using the technology, we're going to show them how easy it is to use.... as we build it out more and more. The intent is to be all-inclusive. No customer should be left out. If they are unable to deal with the technology the intent is not to exclude them. We've rewarded them all this time. Why would we want to exclude them?

"The shoppers are a major part of what Super Value represents, and we will continue to do that offering and particular aspect of our business." Ms Symonette, acknowledging that some Bahamians will be sceptical about using the technology and/or do not have a cell phone, added that once this phase is complete Super Value will determine it it needs to introduce a card similar to Solomon's.

"We're hoping that will be very few people," she added.