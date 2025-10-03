As PM faces by-election decision, Pintard urges: Go to the nation

By RASHAD ROLLE

and LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporters

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard says Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis should call a general election rather than a by-election after Vaughn Miller’s death made the Golden Isles seat vacant - a view a former PLP attorney general cautioned against yesterday.

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, a writ for a by-election must be issued within 21 to 30 days of a vacancy. Political observers believe such a vote could serve as an early test of the Davis administration’s support near the end of its term.

Some in the PLP have been weighing the pros and cons of having a by- election versus a general election, but sources told The Tribune there is no indication Mr Davis will call an early general election.

Mr Pintard argued that with Bahamians facing financial hardship, it would be wasteful for the government to spend millions on a single by-election when national issues remain unresolved.

“We’re discussing general election,” he said when asked yesterday whether the FNM had begun planning for a by-election.

“Given the financial challenges that the Bahamian people are facing, it would be interesting to see whether or not this government is prepared, to again, as they did in West Grand Bahama, spent over, we believe, $10 million on one seat.”

“Bahamians have real life bread and butter issues that the government needs to dedicate resources to. A general election will give one party or another a new mandate, and so he ought to go to a general election.”

Pressed on whether the FNM would not contest a by-election, Mr Pintard replied: “I did not say that. I said exactly what I meant. We ought to go to a general election.”

Meanwhile, former Attorney General Sean McWeeney, KC, told The Tribune last night that a snap election would disrupt the government’s agenda, adding that he would be very surprised if the prime minister goes that route.

He said shifting course because of Mr Miller’s death could create setbacks and political risk.

“Things are being rolled out by the government with the expectation that there won’t be general election let’s say July or August of next year,” he said. “To suddenly change that because of the death of Vaughn Miller and to say no we’re going to accelerate things means the things you were preparing to roll out can’t happen anymore that way and it’s clearly a political deficit attached to that.”

Mr McWeeney agreed that having a by-election can set the tone for the next general election and gauge public mood. But he cautioned the results can be misleading since it does not reflect the attitudes of the wider country.

“It gives politicians a good idea as to what they can expect if a general election is called but mind you it can also be deceptive because you have to remember that all of the resources of the government are concentrated in one single constituency so that can have a distorting effect too,” he said.

Last night, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told The Tribune it is too early to be making political decisions.

“We are mourning at this time and I haven’t given consideration to that,” he said regarding a by-election. “The law requires me to call it within 60 days. I’m giving consideration to that.”

Golden Isles is regarded as a swing constituency. Mr Miller, who represented the seat for the Progressive Liberal Party and served as Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, died on September 28 at age 64 after two terms as the MP.



