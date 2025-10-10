Sebas: I'm 'ready to serve' Ft Charlotte

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ISLAND Luck CEO Sebas Bastian says he is stepping aside from his gaming business as he pursues the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) nomination for Fort Charlotte, declaring he is “ready to serve” as the party prepares its slate of candidates for the next general election.

His comments came after he was interviewed by the PLP’s Candidates Committee at the party’s headquarters yesterday.

Mr Bastian arrived to cheers from supporters gathered outside the PLP headquarters, some shouting, “Sebas is the man for Fort Charlotte,” as he made his way inside.

After his interview, Mr Bastian said he was confident in his ability to balance his business interests with public service. “I have over 20 companies, and I’m only the CEO of one,” he said. “I didn’t build my businesses by myself. I have more than competent teams to ensure continuity in those businesses. I’m here to serve. I have a higher purpose now, and I’m going to focus on that. So, I’m not worried about that.”

When asked directly if he would step down from Island Luck, he replied: “Absolutely. That’s a done deal. Without politics, I was stepping down.”

There has long been speculation about how Mr Bastian’s gaming interests could affect his political future, and some will interpret his decision as an effort to improve his chances of securing a Cabinet position if the PLP wins again. Under Section 25 of the Gaming Act, Cabinet ministers, their spouses, and immediate relatives are prohibited from holding gaming licences or having any ownership or financial interest in a licensed operation. Prime Minister Philip Davis has said the government will not amend the existing law barring Cabinet ministers and their families from holding interests in the gaming industry.

Mr Bastian described his interview with the committee as organised and transparent, saying members “didn’t spare anything.” He said he was not given a timeline for the final decision but was assured it would come soon.

Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears announced in May that he will not seek re-election. Yesterday, Eyewitness News reported that Mr Sears has endorsed him as his successor.

Mr Bastian said his priorities for the constituency include creating a community impact centre, promoting affordable housing, and tackling the high cost of living.

Several Fort Charlotte residents expressed strong support for him, citing his business and leadership record as evidence that he can deliver for the community. Branch officer Felicity Rolle said she believes he has the discipline and drive to win the seat and strengthen the PLP’s national standing, while longtime supporter Ellison Justen said his success creating jobs and opportunities proves he can help families in need.

Dolores “Red” Archer Adderley, chair of the Fort Charlotte branch, said most branch executives voted to recommend Mr Bastian for the nomination this week. “We didn’t have the opportunity to really have an interview with him,” she said, “but we chose him based on his knowledge, his participation in the country, his interest in social events, and his interest in caring for people.”

She praised his philanthropy, pointing to his Island Cares initiative, which she said has “always given back to the community of Nassau and The Bahamas.”