By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
DOZENS of MICAL constituency residents have travelled to New Providence to support Robert Dupuch-Carron, founder of the Bahamas Aviation Climate and Severe Weather Networks Ltd (BACSWN), ahead of his appearance before the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) Candidates Committee tomorrow.
The constituency became a political focal point after MICAL MP Basil McIntosh announced he would not seek re-election. His decision came amid criticism from some PLP supporters disappointed in his performance.
Mr Dupuch-Carron has said previously he would be “honoured” to be considered as a PLP candidate for MICAL. If chosen, he said he would represent the third generation of his family to serve the MICAL constituency or its predecessor seats. His grandfather, Sir Etienne Dupuch, great-uncle Eugene (“Gene”) Dupuch, and uncle Bernard Dupuch all previously represented parts of the southern Bahamas.
Timothy Thompson Sr, a Crooked Island resident and member of the PLP’s National General Council, said yesterday he believes Mr Dupuch-Carron is “the man for this season” to bring true representation to MICAL. He said the constituency has been neglected for years and called for investments, airport development, and projects to showcase what Crooked Island has to offer.
Constituents have flown in from Mayaguana, Acklins, Inagua, and Crooked Island to support Mr Dupuch-Carron, who is expected to meet with the PLP’s Candidates Committee for an interview.
“Listen to me. If you see they don’t send Carron, there’ll be a vote of protest against the PLP,” said Mr Thompson. “I told the prime minister if they don’t send Mr Carron they don’t want nothing for us.”
Henry Rolle, PLP branch chairman for Acklins and owner of Club Rolle-X, said the group’s show of support should send a strong message to the government that they believe Mr Dupuch-Carron is the right choice. Mr Rolle pointed to longstanding issues on Acklins, including limited access to potable water, a deteriorating clinic, and the lack of a proper hurricane shelter.
“Right now, our dire need is people crying for water,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to vote for that. We shouldn’t have to cry hard for that, water is a necessity and I think the government should provide water.”
Mr Rolle said MICAL has not had effective representation in the past decade but believes that could change if Mr Dupuch-Carron becomes its MP.
Father James Palacious, an Inagua native living in New Providence, said he believes Mr Dupuch-Carron has innovative ideas that can help the island prosper. He said residents feel the island has been neglected for years, but added that progress also depends on the community working together.
Mr Dupuch-Carron has discussed a BACSWN project that includes aviation-grade ambulances, enhanced search-and-rescue capabilities, and upgrades to radar and meteorological services — improvements he said are vital for the southern islands where infrastructure is limited.
Father Palacious believes the project could benefit Inagua. He added that the candidate process should remain clean, regardless of who wins, stressing that the goal is to build a better country.
At least two others are seeking the PLP’s nomination for MICAL as interest in the south-eastern seat grows ahead of the next general election.
Angela Michelle Cox-Lockhart and Laverne Bertrum “Dyie” Ingraham have both declared their intention to represent the governing party in the vast constituency, which includes Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, and Long Cay.
Mrs Cox-Lockhart confirmed her candidacy in campaign materials circulating online, outlining a “7-Pillar Development Plan” focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, economic empowerment, education, culture, climate readiness, and inter-island connectivity. She described her campaign as a push for “transparency, accessibility, and public accountability.”
Mr Ingraham - a businessman, pilot, and former DJ - announced his interest in an interview with The Tribune, citing long-standing political neglect and unfulfilled promises from elected officials.
Comments
IslandWarrior 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
If The Tribune’s newfound warmth toward the PLP through Robert Dupuch-Carron reads as ideological betrayal, the inverse question is more strategic: what if Carron had gone the other way?
Within the fractured landscape of the Free National Movement (FNM), Carron’s entry could have functioned as both a symbolic and structural revival. The FNM, under Michael Pintard’s cautious stewardship, is perceived as morally intact yet electorally fatigued — an organization with a memory of reform but no present charisma. Carron, with his lineage in a paper historically aligned with “clean governance” and “watchdog journalism,” could have personified the very renewal the FNM requires: credible, educated, and nationally palatable.
Political observers note that the FNM’s decline is not ideological but emotional — a party drained of urgency and imagination. Carron’s crossover to the PLP thus feels doubly consequential: first, it signals The Tribune’s symbolic surrender of its traditional alignment; second, it deprives the FNM of what might have been its one bridge between legacy integrity and modern innovation.
Seen through that lens,
— not as a tactical move, but as an existential reset. His heritage carries moral capital that could have reignited public trust, especially among moderate voters disenchanted with both parties’ stale binaries. Instead, the move toward the PLP amplifies the FNM’s identity crisis, leaving it ideologically adrift while The Tribune, once its de facto amplifier, now flirts with the rival it was built to challenge.
whatsup 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
HIS HERITAGE???? His only Heritage is the Dupuch Name and Money. He was NOT born in the Bahamas. He was born in Miami. His wife is American born. HE DOES NOT GIVE TWO TOOTS ABOUT THE BAHAMAS.
whatsup 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
HE WAS ADOPTED BY HIS PARENTS
IslandWarrior 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
And where were you born, exactly? Funny how birthplace only matters when it’s someone else’s.
A third of the people holding Bahamian passports today were born in Haiti. By your logic, they shouldn’t vote, work, or belong here either? You hear how absurd that sounds? Nationality isn’t inherited purity; it’s legal standing and contribution. If Robert’s a Bahamian by law, then he’s as Bahamian as anyone else carrying that passport.
IslandWarrior 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
…and Jesus was born in Bethlehem, yet you hold him as god—so spare us the birthplace argument. Lynden O. Pindling wasn’t born in The Bahamas either, and no one questioned his right to lead. Plenty of today’s politicians trace mixed or Haitian lineage. Let’s leave the petty racial gatekeeping behind. Under Bahamian law, Robert is a Bahamian. That’s the only qualification that matters.
whatsup 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Jesus was not a politician asking for citizens to vote for him Mr. Carron has No HERITAGE....only the Dupuch name and money. We have to stop allowing non Bahamian born candidates..... many Haitian candidates coming next.
whatsup 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
You should keep Jesus out of your dirty politics
IslandWarrior 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
You brought up heritage, not me. I only reminded you that greatness isn’t confined by birthplace. And if quoting Jesus offends you, maybe it’s not politics that’s dirty—maybe it’s how you choose to see people.
TalRussell 5 hours, 1 minute ago
TalRussell says... "I knew Comrade Bernard well but over the years we both had completely lost contact with each other. I think Bernard would say he had completed his life's journey with no need to cling on and it was his time. I doubt "Puchie" left too much unfinished business, remainders of his love - with no more amends to make. How I remember when he and brother Pierre, after calling it quits from their Father's Tribune Newspaper, had loaded up the trucks to move the massive printing presses over to their own Executive Printers Business, located in Pyfrom Estates. Sleep on Comrade."
*First Posted 14 June 2014, 4:09 p.m.
