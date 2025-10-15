Residents from across MICAL arrive in Nassau to show support for Dupuch-Carron’s nomination

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

DOZENS of MICAL constituency residents have travelled to New Providence to support Robert Dupuch-Carron, founder of the Bahamas Aviation Climate and Severe Weather Networks Ltd (BACSWN), ahead of his appearance before the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) Candidates Committee tomorrow.

The constituency became a political focal point after MICAL MP Basil McIntosh announced he would not seek re-election. His decision came amid criticism from some PLP supporters disappointed in his performance.

Mr Dupuch-Carron has said previously he would be “honoured” to be considered as a PLP candidate for MICAL. If chosen, he said he would represent the third generation of his family to serve the MICAL constituency or its predecessor seats. His grandfather, Sir Etienne Dupuch, great-uncle Eugene (“Gene”) Dupuch, and uncle Bernard Dupuch all previously represented parts of the southern Bahamas.

Timothy Thompson Sr, a Crooked Island resident and member of the PLP’s National General Council, said yesterday he believes Mr Dupuch-Carron is “the man for this season” to bring true representation to MICAL. He said the constituency has been neglected for years and called for investments, airport development, and projects to showcase what Crooked Island has to offer.

Constituents have flown in from Mayaguana, Acklins, Inagua, and Crooked Island to support Mr Dupuch-Carron, who is expected to meet with the PLP’s Candidates Committee for an interview.

“Listen to me. If you see they don’t send Carron, there’ll be a vote of protest against the PLP,” said Mr Thompson. “I told the prime minister if they don’t send Mr Carron they don’t want nothing for us.”

Henry Rolle, PLP branch chairman for Acklins and owner of Club Rolle-X, said the group’s show of support should send a strong message to the government that they believe Mr Dupuch-Carron is the right choice. Mr Rolle pointed to longstanding issues on Acklins, including limited access to potable water, a deteriorating clinic, and the lack of a proper hurricane shelter.

“Right now, our dire need is people crying for water,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to vote for that. We shouldn’t have to cry hard for that, water is a necessity and I think the government should provide water.”

Mr Rolle said MICAL has not had effective representation in the past decade but believes that could change if Mr Dupuch-Carron becomes its MP.

Father James Palacious, an Inagua native living in New Providence, said he believes Mr Dupuch-Carron has innovative ideas that can help the island prosper. He said residents feel the island has been neglected for years, but added that progress also depends on the community working together.

Mr Dupuch-Carron has discussed a BACSWN project that includes aviation-grade ambulances, enhanced search-and-rescue capabilities, and upgrades to radar and meteorological services — improvements he said are vital for the southern islands where infrastructure is limited.

Father Palacious believes the project could benefit Inagua. He added that the candidate process should remain clean, regardless of who wins, stressing that the goal is to build a better country.

At least two others are seeking the PLP’s nomination for MICAL as interest in the south-eastern seat grows ahead of the next general election.

Angela Michelle Cox-Lockhart and Laverne Bertrum “Dyie” Ingraham have both declared their intention to represent the governing party in the vast constituency, which includes Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, and Long Cay.

Mrs Cox-Lockhart confirmed her candidacy in campaign materials circulating online, outlining a “7-Pillar Development Plan” focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, economic empowerment, education, culture, climate readiness, and inter-island connectivity. She described her campaign as a push for “transparency, accessibility, and public accountability.”

Mr Ingraham - a businessman, pilot, and former DJ - announced his interest in an interview with The Tribune, citing long-standing political neglect and unfulfilled promises from elected officials.