By-election for Golden Isles set for November 24

A by-election for the Golden Isles constituency will be held on November 24, 2025, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe announced this morning.

Prime Minister Philip Davis confirmed that a by-election was forthcoming at the PLP headquarters last week Thursday as the party ratified 14 candidates for the next general election — all incumbents except businessman Sebas Bastian and Senator Darron Pickstock.

Progressive Liberal Party Senator Darron Pickstock has been named as the party’s candidate for the seat. The Free National Movement candidate for the area is Brian Brown, and Brian Rolle was ratified for the Coalition of Independents (COI).

The vote will be the second by-election since the Davis administration took office in 2021. The first took place in West Grand Bahama and Bimini in 2023 following the death of MP Obie Wilchcombe.