Abaco hurricane shelter finally opens

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER years of delay, Abaco’s long-promised multipurpose hurricane shelter is finally ready for use, with officials formally handing over the facility yesterday.

A ceremony was held at the new facility in Central Pines, Marsh Harbour.

The shelter, which can accommodate up to 600 people, is built to withstand Category Five hurricane conditions. Spanning more than 12,000 square feet, it sits on one of the highest points in Marsh Harbour to reduce flood risk. During a tour, wheelchair ramps, bathrooms, a medical room, and other features were showcased.

Minister of State for Disaster Risk Preparedness Leon Lundy said the facility was created in response to the vulnerabilities in Abaco’s disaster response system. He said the government made a promise after Hurricane Dorian that no child would again be left without shelter or adequate emergency support. He also recalled the families who had to seek refuge on rooftops as floodwaters entered their homes.

Mr Lundy said that while the shelter is designed for Category Five storms, it will also serve as a venue for training, community meetings, and youth programmes during normal times. He described it as a symbol of those lost during Dorian and a pillar of strength for those who remain.

Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Authority managing director Aarone Sargent admitted the project had suffered numerous delays over the years. The Tribune previously spoke to residents who accused the government of dragging its feet and doubted the shelter would ever be completed.

The project’s cost has fluctuated. Most recently, it was pegged at $4.5m, partly funded by international partners, including a $1m donation from the Indian government. It is the first of several planned facilities aimed at closing shelter gaps in Abaco.

In December 2020, the Minnis administration held a groundbreaking ceremony, saying the facility would accommodate 800 people at a cost of $1.8m and be completed by May 2021. That deadline was missed, and the administration was later voted out of office.

Mr Sargent said the cost increase was due to design changes, inflation, and critical groundwork required on the site. He could not confirm whether the final cost stayed within the $4.5m budget, noting that figures would be released after final calculations.

He added that the DRM Authority aims to expand national shelter capacity from the current three percent to ten percent.

Although the shelter is now operational, officials are still waiting to furnish it. A second phase of the project may include a basketball court and swimming pool for community use.

During the ceremony, residents toured the new facility, many expressing relief that it had finally been completed.

Among the attendees were His Excellency Shri Maynak Joshi, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, and Dr Kishan Khoday of the United Nations Development Programme, who provided technical guidance to strengthen climate resilience. Both men praised The Bahamas for its commitment to disaster preparedness.

An official from the Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas also commended the project, noting that the Chinese government contributed more than $100,000 to the shelter’s development.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday approved a $17m transfer to the Disaster Emergency Fund, one day before the shelter’s opening. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the move will strengthen national preparedness and improve disaster response times.

Mr Lundy said during the ceremony that the approved resolution represents “a turning point” in how the government finances disaster response and recovery.