Abaco hurricane shelter finally opens

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
AFTER years of delay, Abaco’s long-promised multipurpose hurricane shelter is finally ready for use, with officials formally handing over the facility yesterday.
A ceremony was held at the new facility in Central Pines, Marsh Harbour.
The shelter, which can accommodate up to 600 people, is built to withstand Category Five hurricane conditions. Spanning more than 12,000 square feet, it sits on one of the highest points in Marsh Harbour to reduce flood risk. During a tour, wheelchair ramps, bathrooms, a medical room, and other features were showcased.
Minister of State for Disaster Risk Preparedness Leon Lundy said the facility was created in response to the vulnerabilities in Abaco’s disaster response system. He said the government made a promise after Hurricane Dorian that no child would again be left without shelter or adequate emergency support. He also recalled the families who had to seek refuge on rooftops as floodwaters entered their homes.
Mr Lundy said that while the shelter is designed for Category Five storms, it will also serve as a venue for training, community meetings, and youth programmes during normal times. He described it as a symbol of those lost during Dorian and a pillar of strength for those who remain.
Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Authority managing director Aarone Sargent admitted the project had suffered numerous delays over the years. The Tribune previously spoke to residents who accused the government of dragging its feet and doubted the shelter would ever be completed.
The project’s cost has fluctuated. Most recently, it was pegged at $4.5m, partly funded by international partners, including a $1m donation from the Indian government. It is the first of several planned facilities aimed at closing shelter gaps in Abaco.
In December 2020, the Minnis administration held a groundbreaking ceremony, saying the facility would accommodate 800 people at a cost of $1.8m and be completed by May 2021. That deadline was missed, and the administration was later voted out of office.
Mr Sargent said the cost increase was due to design changes, inflation, and critical groundwork required on the site. He could not confirm whether the final cost stayed within the $4.5m budget, noting that figures would be released after final calculations.
He added that the DRM Authority aims to expand national shelter capacity from the current three percent to ten percent.
Although the shelter is now operational, officials are still waiting to furnish it. A second phase of the project may include a basketball court and swimming pool for community use.
During the ceremony, residents toured the new facility, many expressing relief that it had finally been completed.
Among the attendees were His Excellency Shri Maynak Joshi, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, and Dr Kishan Khoday of the United Nations Development Programme, who provided technical guidance to strengthen climate resilience. Both men praised The Bahamas for its commitment to disaster preparedness.
An official from the Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas also commended the project, noting that the Chinese government contributed more than $100,000 to the shelter’s development.
Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday approved a $17m transfer to the Disaster Emergency Fund, one day before the shelter’s opening. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the move will strengthen national preparedness and improve disaster response times.
Mr Lundy said during the ceremony that the approved resolution represents “a turning point” in how the government finances disaster response and recovery.
Comments
Sickened 2 days, 13 hours ago
Be careful cutting that ribbon, that's the only thing holding those doors up.
alleycat 2 days, 10 hours ago
Glass doors on a hurricane shelter? Seriously???
rosiepi 2 days, 9 hours ago
And facing outwards. Best practices shows doors must open inwards due to likely debris blocking doors. One cannot have a building rated to withstand 250/mph when these PGT windows (if they bought the highest capacity which is doubtful) only go to 175/mph. Also photos of construction show windows left out to elements covered w/sand & stained from sun & rain… And rebar in the outside walls is haphazard with some blocks having one single stick when double is called for. Just some of inconsistencies that don’t add up to a 4.5M building!
Porcupine 1 day, 19 hours ago
We have an administration, the present PLP administration, of incompetent and ignorant fools. They are there to get rich in 5 years. They have NOT a concern for the Bahamian people.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 18 hours ago
"shelter, which can accommodate up to 600 people"
This number keeps going down while the cost of construction keeps skyrocketing, wasnt it 800 at last tell? Or am I mixing up with the GB shelter built for 500,000?
I'll bet the final cost was 8m or higher. It says alot that they didnt "proudly" reveal, "on budget"
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 18 hours ago
Btw, it's somewhat ironic, but we are killing ourselves with all the money we're "eating"
Porcupine 19 hours, 26 minutes ago
I wish irony was the worst of it.
SP 1 day, 7 hours ago
The next 5 weeks will answer a lot of questions!
