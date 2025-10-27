Govt considering storm evacuation

By LYNAIRE MUNNIINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

Lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE government is preparing to possibly evacuate people from the southern islands as Hurricane Melissa, a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, moves toward the southern and central islands.

Officials yesterday warned that the storm could bring life-threatening flooding, hurricane-force winds, and coastal inundation, particularly affecting Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Ragged Island, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. An official evacuation order from the prime minister may be issued in the next few days, depending on Melissa’s path and intensity.

Deputy Director of the Bahamas Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Greene said a hurricane alert is now in effect for the central and southeast Bahamas, including the Turks and Caicos Islands. The alert covers Exuma and its keys, Long Island, San Salvador, Cat Island, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Mayaguana, Inagua, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Residents in these areas should prepare for hurricane or tropical storm conditions beginning late Tuesday or early Wednesday, as Melissa is forecast to move over Jamaica on Tuesday, across southeastern Cuba Tuesday night, and reach the southeast Bahamas on Wednesday.

Melissa, currently located several hundred miles southwest of The Bahamas, is moving west at about five miles per hour but is expected to turn north and northeast on Monday and Tuesday. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 30 miles from its centre, while tropical storm-force winds reach 205 miles. Officials noted that interaction with the regions of Jamaica, Cuba, and Hispaniola may slightly weaken the storm before it reaches Bahamian territory.

Minister responsible for Disaster Risk Management Leon Lundy urged residents to take preparations seriously. He highlighted the government’s full mobilisation, including positioning resources, briefing communities, and coordinating with agencies to ensure swift and effective response. He added that the possibility of evacuations is being carefully considered, particularly in the southern islands, and that all decisions will prioritise the protection of lives.

"We are carefully weighing the possibility of evacuations in the southern region as current forecast make that increasingly likely. Any decision will be made with careful consideration, guided by expert advice and with the single purpose of protecting lives," he said yesterday during the press conference.

"I urge everyone to stay alert, stay informed and stay connected to the official channels. Follow the advisories from the disaster risk management authority and the Department of Meteorology, do not rely on rumors or unofficial reports."

Director of the Disaster Risk Management Authority Aaron Sargent outlined the agency’s ongoing efforts, which include monitoring Melissa since October 18, coordinating with Family Island administrators, and activating emergency support functions. Preparatory work is underway to identify residents who may require evacuation, especially the elderly and those with medical needs.

Mr Sargent also noted that residents are acting proactively, with Family Island administrators canvassing homes to determine who may need assistance and coordinating with regional and local partners to ensure safe evacuation.

"The one thing I would say is that we are seeing an uptick in residents becoming much more proactive, as we've seen in tropical storm Imelda, our residents move very swiftly, even before evacuation orders are given. We're seeing that same trend in the southeastern Bahamas," he said.

"We have gotten information from Social Services as to the elderly people with various ailments who need to be evacuated first, and we are coordinating through our international, regional and local partners to secure our assets to move those individuals once it becomes the once, we finalise The evacuation plans and orders."