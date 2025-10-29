Anger over funds for wedding party - but not for others

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE government’s decision to fund accommodations for some Bahamians who visited Jamaica for a wedding but didn’t leave ahead of Hurricane Melissa’s arrival has triggered anger among some Bahamians, including a grieving family still pleading for help to bring a loved one’s body home from Haiti.

The Davis administration helped with accommodations for some of the 50-strong group, who travelled to Montego Bay for the wedding of the brother of former Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield, but other Bahamians in Jamaica say they received no assistance.

One traveller expressed outrage online, saying she and others had to pay their own expenses despite arriving on the same flight.

“I’m here in Jamaica with not one word for the government, just a flyer from Bahamasair saying flight cancelled!” the woman said on Facebook.

In Moore’s Island, Sherry Russell noted that her family’s requests for assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have gone unanswered for more than three months as they struggle to bring home her brother’s remains from Haiti.

Her brother, Joey Russell, and another man, Shadrack Stuart, were shot and killed in Haiti in July during what officials there described as a drug-related operation.

“We are heartbroken because it isn't that we were asking the government for any financial assistance,” Ms Russell told The Tribune yesterday. “We were just asking the government to assist us with any paperwork that's needed to get our brother's body back home. That's all we wanted from the government.”

“Any documentation that is needed or if they can speak with those in the authority in Haiti, just to assist us in getting our brother's body home. So, to hear that the government is paying for these persons in Jamaica is very disheartening,” Ms Russell said.

Her family says Joey’s body has been held in a Haitian morgue since July because a local doctor is reportedly afraid to sign the release documents. Despite reaching out to the Prime Minister and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Ms Russell said they have had no response.

Ms Russell said her family has already spent more than $7,000 on costs in Haiti, including $3,500 for airfare and nearly $3,000 for transportation and documentation.

Her anger intensified after learning that the government was helping those who attended the wedding in Jamaica.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how I feel,” she said. “Our brother has been there from July, and I mean, you can’t assist us in trying to get our brother's body home but you could pay for these individuals to be in Jamaica,” she said. “They know the storm was coming. Why did they even go over there?”

Mr Henfield, a former foreign minister and Hurricane Dorian survivor, told The Tribune that the wedding group included residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama and that Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper helped secure accommodations for those who could not afford to extend their stay.

The group, lodged at the Dreams Rose Hall Resort & Spa in Montego Bay, was provided with meals and shelter as the Category Five hurricane neared Jamaica.