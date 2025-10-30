FNM ‘in it to win it’ for by-election

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER weeks of uncertainty over whether the Free National Movement (FNM) would contest the by-election in Golden Isles, party leader Michael Pintard confirmed yesterday that the FNM will field its candidate, Brian Brown, for the seat.

The party sang a new tune compared to last month, when Mr Pintard called on Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis to call a general election instead of wasting money on a by-election.

Supporters dressed in “Brian Brown” shirts gathered outside the House of Assembly, cheering as party leaders stood on the House of Assembly’s steps.

Mr Pintard confirmed that Mr Brown will contest the by-election, declaring him the next Member of Parliament for Golden Isles. Amid speculation that the FNM lacked confidence about its chances, Mr Pintard said he is optimistic about the party’s chances of victory. He noted that Mr Brown has worked in the constituency for more than eight years and has been listening to the cries of residents under the Davis administration.

The by-election will be held on November 24 to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Vaughn Miller, who served under the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

The PLP has nominated Darren Pickstock as its candidate. Mr Pickstock recently resigned from the Senate ahead of the by-election.

Mr Pintard accused the PLP of attempting to play catch-up after neglecting the area’s key issues since taking office. He criticised the party for paving roads only 30 days before the election, saying: “They finally realised that there are some roads that need to be paved.” He also accused the PLP of offering home repairs and taxi plates to secure votes.

Mr Pintard said Golden Isles residents have made it clear they are “not for sale” and are not interested in politicians trying to “buy” their support.

The upcoming by-election will be the 12th held in The Bahamas over the past five decades. Such elections are typically triggered by the death, resignation, or disqualification of a sitting member. Since 1971, the PLP has won eight by-elections and the FNM three.

The country went more than a decade without a by-election until September 2023, when the death of Obie Wilchcombe led to a contest in West Grand Bahama and Bimini. The PLP’s Kingsley Smith won comfortably against the FNM’s Bishop Ricardo Grant.

Asked about his confidence in Mr Brown’s chances, given the FNM’s mixed by-election record, Mr Pintard said: “We are in it to win it.”

“We have an obligation to give our supporters and others who are tired of the PLP an alternative. And so we have shown up because we believe we are the best choice. We are best prepared to govern this country going forward, and Golden Isles is an important piece of the broader puzzle.”

Political observers have suggested that if the FNM loses, it could damage public confidence in Mr Pintard’s leadership and weaken the party’s general election prospects. However, Mr Pintard said he remains confident the FNM will be successful in the next general election.

Mr Pintard dismissed criticism that the party delayed its decision to contest the seat, saying they were “right on time,” with nomination day set for Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Brown, a resident of Golden Isles, said he feels confident and ready to serve. He rejected criticism from Mr Pickstock that he has not contributed enough to the community, saying his constituency office has remained open since the last general election and highlighting several community initiatives he has undertaken.

“They all over Golden Isles. Because after this election, bush crack and they be gone,” Mr Brown said, referring to the PLP. “We must tell the PLP that we are not for sale. Keep your money. What Golden Isles is looking for is good representation.”