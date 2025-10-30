Six years after Dorian, anger at state of Treasure Cay airport

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ABACO residents feel neglected as the Treasure Cay International Airport remains in disrepair six years after Hurricane Dorian, with visitors reportedly forced to sit in a plastic shed and use portable toilets.

The airport was reduced to rubble when the Category Five storm made landfall in September 2019.

Bishop Cedric Bullard, a member of the North Abaco Pastors Association (NAPA), said the airport still has no terminal and the area is overgrown with grass. He added that the government-owned facility is now used mainly by private planes. A plastic shed serves as a waiting area for passengers after months of visitors being left to sit in the sun or rain while waiting for their flights, according to Mr Bullard.

He said Customs and Immigration staff have been working from two trailers for the past five years.

“They have been finding snakes in their trailer, and it's very uncomfortable right now,” Mr Bullard told The Tribune yesterday. “We need that place to be fixed right now.”

“The tourists was using the bushes,” he said, emphasising that visitors had to relieve themselves outside before portable toilets were installed.

Mr Bullard called for the airport to be rebuilt, the runway resurfaced, and for a functioning ambulance to be provided. A private pilot for 37 years, he said he has used the Treasure Cay runway many times and believes it is still serviceable.

The NAPA recently held a meeting in Abaco to address the lack of progress on the North Abaco Port, the Treasure Cay International Airport, and the poor state of the island’s roads. Members of the association expressed the frustration residents feel to see these issues at a standstill.

Mr Bullard told The Tribune many residents are eager for the government to repair the airport. He noted that because of its condition, Bahamasair and US carriers no longer operate there, forcing travellers to use the Marsh Harbour Airport instead.

For years, Abaco residents have pleaded for the rebuilding of the Treasure Cay Airport, saying it would help revitalise the island’s economy.

When asked if residents feel it is a slap in the face that the government has not rebuilt the airport, Mr Bullard said: “Honestly, we feel neglected.”

“The airport is sitting there," he stressed." It's a long runway, it's a safe runway. It's in a good area, it's near the world best beach, and they refuse to prepare it. It is a slap in the face.”

The Treasure Cay Airport was included in the government’s Family Island Airports Renaissance Programme, a public-private partnership initiative to upgrade 14 Family Island airports to international standards. However, residents are still waiting to see when the airport’s revitalisation will begin.