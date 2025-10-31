Major groups to sit out Junkanoo

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE country’s largest and most iconic Junkanoo groups — the Saxons, the World Famous Valley Boys, Roots, and One Family — have decided not to participate in this year’s upcoming holiday parades, a move that threatens to derail the nation’s biggest cultural celebration and deal a heavy blow to vendors and parade organisers.

The Tribune understands that leaders of the major groups met on Wednesday and unanimously voted to withdraw from the upcoming festivities. Several B groups are also said to be following suit. A press release from the Junkanoo Corporation of The Bahamas (JCNP) is expected today confirming the decision.

Food vendors are reportedly expressing alarm over the fallout, fearing the absence of the groups could devastate turnout and sales.

The withdrawal comes after months of escalating tension between Junkanoo leaders and the Davis administration over a proposed Junkanoo Bill and especially the government’s decision to hand control of this year’s parades to a newly formed Parade Management Committee.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg recently announced that no private or competing events will be permitted under the new system, a declaration that further deepened the rift.

Groups affiliated with the JCNP have long warned that the new rules risk fracturing the Junkanoo community. The corporation, which has managed the parades for years, has hinted it may host its own events in protest.

However, sources said the JCNP’s efforts are being stifled. The group reportedly sought permission to practise at the Sports Centre on November 23 but was denied.

“Just know the music coming,” one source told The Tribune last night when asked about what comes next. “Without key major players, who will you have?”

Another source said returning government seed funding would not be an issue. In September, Mr Bowleg’s ministry hosted a presentation of seed funding for Junkanoo groups and announced an increase in seed funding in all major categories, including $40k for Category A groups, up from $30k.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, who met with JCNP officials earlier this month, has sought to distance himself from the row, saying: “Don’t bring me into it.”