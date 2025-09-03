Sir Franklyn hails BOB’s ‘tremendous turnaround’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamians must “create real wealth” by investing in equity rather than debt securities, a well-known businessman urged yesterday, as he hailed Bank of The Bahamas’ “tremendous turnaround”.

Sir Franklyn Wilson, the Arawak Homes and Sunshine Holdings chairman, told Tribune Business he hopes the bank’s revival from its combined $300m-plus bail-outs over the past 11 years will encourage more Bahamians to invest in the ordinary shares of BISX-listed enterprises rather than adopt the traditional more conservative approach of acquiring preference shares, bonds and other forms of debt.

Ordinary, or equity, shares give investors an ownership stake in the companies that issue them, and Sir Franklyn also voiced optimism that Bank of The Bahamas’ recovery will entice other firms to consider listing on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) and, in so doing, broaden and deepen this nation’s capital markets.

The Arawak Homes chief told this newspaper that it is “very significant” that Bank of The Bahamas now enjoys more net equity, which measures a company’s value or worth, than its BISX-listed rival FINCO, the Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) mortgage lending arm.

And, further highlighting Bank of The Bahamas’ progress, he also pointed out that the increase in its BISX-listed share price over the past 12 months - from $3.90 at end-August 2024 to the present $5.30 - has significantly increased shareholder value for both the Government and 3,000 private Bahamian investors by adding millions to the bank’s market capitalisation.

“Bank of The Bahamas has more capital, more equity than [FINCO],” Sir Franklyn said. “I think that’s a very significant development in the local capital markets. The mere fact Bank of The Bahamas could be in that position, having been where it was not so long ago, is a tremendous tribute to those who have served in leadership roles at that bank and they are all Bahamians.

“That’s a tremendous turnaround that deserves the highest commendation from everybody in this country. I see that as very, very significant.” The net equity comparisons, though, are slightly more complex than that. Bank of The Bahamas’ total or net equity of $226.658m, as shown in its unaudited results for the year to end-June 2025, does exceed the $202.09m on FINCO’s balance sheet at end-April 2025.

However, Bank of The Bahamas’ figure is inflated, or boosted, by the $172.123m in “special retained earnings” that represent the value of the Government bond that was injected into its balance sheet in 2017 to ensure it remained solvent while the second tranche of commercial loans was transferred to Bahamas Resolve, the ‘bad bank’ that facilitated the bail-outs.

A direct comparison between the net equity figures for Bank of The Bahamas and FINCO is thus somewhat misleading. However, even if the $172.123m is subtracted from the former’s net equity, it still has a net worth of $54.535m, showing that Bank of The Bahamas continues to recover and now possesses more equity capital than its $69.292m worth of collective financial losses.

Meanwhile, turning to the increase in Bank of The Bahamas shareholder value, Sir Franklyn added: “Last August to now, the market capitalisation of Bank of The Bahamas has gone up by more than $100m. That is a tremendous amount of value created for a large number of Bahamian investors because that’s a publicly-traded bank. There are a lot of small Bahamian investors, not just the Government.”

Tribune Business calculations, based on the current and 12-month old share price, and the 42.959m ordinary shares issued and in investor hands, reveal a $60m increase in Bank of The Bahamas’ market capitalisation over the past 12 months. It has risen from $167.542m to end-August 2024 to $227.685m now - a jump of 35.9 percent.

The Bank of The Bahamas bail-out, which involved two transfers of delinquent loans worth a collective $267m to Bahamas Resolve, one in 2014 and the other in 2017, and a $30m rights issue that had to be fully subscribed for by its two government shareholders, represented a wealth transfer from taxpayers to the bank’s shareholders.

Bahamian taxpayers have now been stuck with the bank’s toxic loans due to Bahamas Resolve’s struggles to sell and dispose of the underlying real estate and other assets secured as collateral for this credit.

The Government’s 2025-2026 Budget estimates provide $4.506m to cover the interest payments due to Bank of The Bahamas on the Government bond sitting in its balance sheet, with this sum forecast to remain the same for the next two years. Taxpayers have had to step in to make these payments that were supposed to be financed by Bahamas Resolve’s asset sell-offs.

However, there can be little denying Bank of The Bahamas has progressed significantly from when its survival was called into question in 2014, with net income for the year to end-June increasing by 46 percent or more than $9m year-on-year from $19.661m to $28.72m.

“I’m hoping the success of Bank of The Bahamas can interest more Bahamians in investing in BISX-listed companies generally,” Sir Franklyn told Tribune Business. “One of the ways to move forward in this country is investors have to invest beyond preference shares.

“They have to invest in equities. That’s where real wealth is created and comes from; not buying preference shares. Wealth creation comes from buying ordinary shares. The success of Bank of The Bahamas, why I’m shouting about it, is because hopefully it will encourage more Bahamians to look at BISX-listed entities and not just preference shares but equities.

“And, as we have more of this, hopefully more Bahamian companies that merit reasonable consideration will look to list their equities on BISX. That’s why I see this as a very significant development. No single government can claim total credit for that turnaround and what happened at that bank. No single government can say look at what we did. All that makes this a very good story for the country.”