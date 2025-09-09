Canadian airlines double Nassau service for winter

Canadian airlines are more than doubling non-stop service to Nassau during the upcoming winter tourism season to account for 10 percent of inbound flights to the Bahamian capital.

New direct flights from Air Canada, WestJet and Porter Airlines to Lynden Pindling International Airport will increase the number of non-stop flights by Canadian carriers from 19 flights per week to 39 flights - a more than 100 percent increase.

The jump comes as The Bahamas bids to further diversify its tourism source markets given the economic uncertainty impacting US travellers, who account for around 90 percent of this nation’s visitors, due to tariff policies and other factors.

“We are delighted to welcome even more Canadian travellers to Nassau and Paradise Island, and grow the connection between our destinations,” said Joy Jibrilu, chief executive of the Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board.

“This expanded airlift underscores the growing demand of travel to Nassau & Paradise Island, and ensures more opportunities for Canadian travellers to experience the world class beaches, vibrant culture and our renowned Bahamian hospitality.”

Air Canada is poised to increase its daily year-round service to Nassau from Toronto to 12 flights per week in October. Flights from Montreal will increase from the current one service per week to four come December, while non-stop service from Ottawa and Halifax will launch that same month with one flight per week on Friday.

WestJet, meanwhile, will increase flights to Nassau from Toronto to seven per week in December - up from the present four. It will also launch non-stop service to the Bahamian capital in December 2025 with one flight per week.

And Porter Airlines will launch seven flights per week to Nassau from Toronto in November, with once weekly and twice-weekly service from Ottawa and Hamilton, respectively, set to start in December 2025.