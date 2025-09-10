Public outrage over lack of Ambulance

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
A LONG Island woman fighting for her life was carried to an air ambulance on the back of a flatbed truck in pouring rain on Monday, sparking outrage that ambulances on the island remained parked and unused.
Relatives of Brenda Wells, who suffers from multiple myeloma, said she cried out in pain as they lifted her from the Deadman’s Cay Clinic and onto the truck, holding her oxygen tank as rain drenched her frail body. Her son, Colin Wells, said staff told him the island’s ambulance could not be used because no one on duty could drive standard shift and no key was available.
The Nassau-bound aircraft was called mid-afternoon but did not arrive until nearly 6pm. Friends and family said they were forced to do everything themselves: finding a truck, carrying Mrs Wells to the airport, and lifting her aboard the plane.
Residents described the scene as heartbreaking and undignified. One witness said people at the airport were left in tears watching the patient arrive soaked. Voice notes circulating among Long Island residents condemned the situation as “shameful”, with many accusing officials of standing by while a woman in critical condition was treated like cargo.
The incident has renewed anger about longstanding gaps in emergency care on the Family Islands. Although residents said two ambulances have been stationed on Long Island for years, neither is operational.
Long Island MP Adrian Gibson said the vehicles have never been put into service because trained emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and designated drivers were never assigned. He recalled that his own uncle was transported in the back of a truck after a fatal accident in 2011.
“No Long Islander should have to face that kind of indignity in 2025 when ambulances are sitting idle,” he said yesterday, again urging the government to immediately hire EMTs and drivers.
Mr Gibson said, in collaboration with Aliv, one of the ambulances was donated during his first term but was never formally accepted by staff, who he claimed feared losing their jobs if they agreed to take responsibility for it. Photos now circulating on social media show the vehicles overgrown by grass.
This latest case mirrors an incident earlier this year in Exuma, when residents were forced to place an American tourist with devastating injuries from a boat accident into the back of a truck after waiting nearly an hour for help that never arrived. At the time, residents blasted the lack of emergency services as a danger to both locals and visitors.
Concerns have previously been raised about the new fleet of ambulances imported from Spain. Several National Emergency Medical Services staff told The Tribune last year that the vehicles were too small for larger patients and trauma cases and that all were manual transmission, limiting who could drive them.
That same problem surfaced on Long Island this week. Relatives of Mrs Wells said staff told them the island’s ambulance could not be used because nobody on duty could drive stick shift and, in any event, the key was unavailable. One cousin even volunteered to drive but was reportedly turned away. A Long Island resident shared a video of the ambulance showing chairs still covered in plastic wrap, suggesting it hadn’t been used.
At the time of the Spain purchase, EMTs warned that fewer than ten responders were qualified to operate the vehicles. Health Minister Dr Michael Darville still defended the purchase, saying standard shift ambulances were cheaper to maintain and widely used globally.
Officials at the Ministry of Health and the Public Hospitals Authority did not respond to requests for comment up to press time.
Comments
screwedbahamian 10 hours, 23 minutes ago
You cannot have one ounce of Bahamian Blood and Pride and not get emotional over this kind of Human treatment in our nation!!!!!!!!!!!
tell_it_like_it_is 9 hours, 40 minutes ago
A complete disgrace how this lady was treated. SMH
whatsup 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
This is disgusting to see.....people need to be fired, starting with politicians. Doubt the PM cares or will have a comment
bahamianson 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
The government is never pro active, always reactive. You can see this happening a mile way, yet the government does not prepare for this. My heart and prayers go out to the family . You should not have gone through this . Some of us , if not all of us , are with you in prayer. To the government and politics….whatever. Once you , your family , your sweethearts are fine, everything koopasetic!!
tetelestai 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
This is a disgrace, of course. But the MP - who was also the MP when his party was in office - really should not attempt to clutch his pearls in this situation. He is every bit as culpable as anyone else that he chooses to blame.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
Sorry ms wells but were there no umbrellas or plastic something to cover her with?? There were many photos.
realfreethinker 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
birdie if you don't anything good to add to the conversation please refrain from makig idiotic comments. Your solution to the problem is umbrella or plastic? Pathetic
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 14 minutes ago
Any fool would know that somebody should have found something to cover ms wells with. The ambulance people can learn how to drive standard shift vehicles. But they said the keys were missing all of this makes no sense
Seaman 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
This is truly sad and disgraceful. That being said, truly the people of Long Island, regardless of political affiliations have no pride it appears. They are well capable of having their own ambulance. They have depended on their government to provide these services . While it's the government duty to provide these services apparently they haven't, but you'll still worship them. Stop with this social service mentality....where government got to give us everything. Stop this bull shit thinking...you must do what is best for Long Island....kick your MPs asses out of Long Island. Food for thought....Hope Town, Marsh Harbour, Treasure Cay, Green Turtle Cay all have Emergency Services that their communities brought themselves. We all said f$$k whoever in in power. It's the government job to keep you dumb and stupid so you will be dependent on them and when it's time to vote and they give you a ham bone and you worship them. Both the PLP and the FNM are f$$king crooks. Long Island people......stand tall and tear up some people ass....Talk dat.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
This present PLP Minister of Health is the WORST of the worst.
He never agreed to accept the Aliv donation (ambulance) when it arrived to Long Island after the 2021 election. He has not replaced the TWO full-time doctors that were there in 2021. The island has one 2-week rotation doctor on the island at this time. The morgue at DCay has not been fixed in FOUR years. That is disgraceful, as South LI residents have to take corpses on the back of a truck 40 miles to Simms morgue.
The present MOH situation on Long Island is all Michael Darville's fault.
Porcupine 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
You are completely right!
TalRussell 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
"Ambulances or the Courts."--- It's all frightful nonsense! The problem with all of this is they start well intentioned and soon they warm up by excusing the poor decisions, be it by a judge under review or be it with parked, no keys ambulances. --- The fish rots from ... ..... --- Yes?
JohnQ 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Unfortunately, one more example of our failed leadership and government.
Somehow, we must find a way to be better.
GodSpeed 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Can't get an ambulance but they'll make sure the PM and whoever else get a new luxury ride.
TalRussell 56 minutes ago
"Then there's the flip side of the story" about their Long Island (LI) cousins, who in great numbers, migrated to Nassau and all but forgot to reinvest a portion of the success they met with, back in (LI). --- Can't just bounce it all on to the government's lap. --- Yes?
birdiestrachan 48 minutes ago
They have two ambulance. Where is local government. Excuse.the ambulance are standard shift they can not find the keys. Apparently those ambulance were donated. I AM SORRY FOR MS WELLS SHE DESERVE BETTER. BUT THE BLAME GAME SHOULD POINT IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION.
TalRussell 38 minutes ago
Most anyone knows anything, has knowledge that there's no such thing as stick shift driven motor vehicles' having been (LI) Road Traffic Department issued . -- Yes?
Bonefishpete 38 minutes ago
Well better than an Ox Cart I suppose.
TalRussell 34 minutes ago
Mean, Goatorized Cart?
BONEFISH 16 minutes ago
There are many times, I am saddened and aggrieved about life in this country., How bahamians suffer in silence. My heart went out when I saw this picture. We can and must do better.
birdiestrachan 4 minutes ago
What about their representative did he know the keys were lost or if the ambulance were being maintained Mr Gibson what part are you playing in this matter
Sign in to comment
OpenID