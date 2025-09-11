‘JCNP threatened groups’ - minister

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said he has been informed that the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) threatened groups with the loss of sponsorship and possible expulsion if they registered directly with his ministry for government seed funding.

Mr Bowleg said the calls this week from several groups disturbed him, especially since they came just a day after he met with JCNP officials and believed discussions had gone well. He said some groups claimed they were told to either “fall in line” with the corporation’s agenda or “suffer certain consequences”.

“As the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, I don’t condone this type of nonsense because the groups are not being allowed to exercise their right to participate in a national parade,” he said. “These parades are national and they are run by the government of The Bahamas.”

The allegations mark the latest flashpoint in the government’s battle with the JCNP over the proposed Junkanoo Authority Bill. The corporation had suspended practices, accused the government of sidelining it during the drafting process, and warned that the legislation would strip away its independence. Although the suspension has since been lifted, officials confirmed the JCNP had even considered organising separate parades in protest.

Yesterday, JCNP public relations members pushed back, saying differences of opinion exist but the corporation must act collectively. They compared the JCNP to Cabinet, insisting no group should defy majority decisions. “If we are all marching on one foot, then we are marching on one foot,” one said. “They are trying to pick us off one by one, because the love of money is going to cause the detriment of the culture. We should have the right to parade and the rights to choose.”

Mr Bowleg countered that the JCNP has no authority to block groups from registering with his ministry, stressing that every organisation must submit documents directly to qualify for seed funding. “You can’t take the people funds to give it a delinquent individual so therefore they have to have a current business licence,” he said.

However, JCNP public relations officer John Williams said the ministry’s demand breaks with 21 years of practice, noting that groups have always registered through the JCNP, which then forwards names for funding. “As long as you are JCNP member group, and you’re submitted by the JCNP, you’re expected to get seed funding unless the government decides that they’re not issuing the seed funding,” he said.

The dispute comes as Friday’s registration deadline looms. Mr Bowleg said groups are still signing up, including at least four “A” groups and six or seven “B” groups.

Meanwhile, dissent is surfacing within the Junkanoo community. Some members privately admitted they support the bill but felt pressured to align with the JCNP after receiving a declaration form pledging loyalty to the corporation. Gary Russell, executive chairman of Music Makers, said it was the first time he had seen such a form. He acknowledged being urged by phone to take a specific position but refused, saying he wanted more clarity. “With any organisation, there are some things you’ll agree too and not agree too but you cannot just blankly agree with everything and blankly disagree with everything,” he said.

A former JCNP executive said he stopped attending meetings because of “the nonsense that’s going on” and accused the corporation of acting against the Constitution. Others said they feared victimisation unless the government assumed control of the parade or offered protection.

Mr Bowleg said the government will not support any group being penalised for speaking out. He insisted the Junkanoo parades will continue as scheduled, with or without JCNP’s participation.

Mr Williams maintained the corporation is not fighting the government but “fighting for its role and rights”.