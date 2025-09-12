Petty reconsiders running for seat

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NORTH Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty, who previously announced plans to step away from frontline politics, confirmed yesterday he is reconsidering running again, a possible U-turn that has stirred debate inside the Progressive Liberal Party.

Mr Petty has been seen attending recent PLP branch meetings, and WhatsApp groups linked to the party have been buzzing with talk of his desire to return.

The first-term MP, elected under the PLP’s banner in 2021, originally said he would not seek renomination, citing the need to “refocus, reposition and recalibrate” to support his family. At the time, he vowed to remain a PLP supporter and even declared his ambition to one day become prime minister.

The Tribune understands Prime Minister Philip Davis attended a recent meeting in North Eleuthera where some party members openly called for Mr Petty’s return.

His possible re-entry into the race has rattled other political hopefuls. Ivry Johnson, an aspiring PLP candidate for the constituency, said he remains undeterred.

“In the meantime, I ask all those who support my aspirations now stand up and speak up as we together contend for the growth and advancement of North Eleuthera,” he said in a press statement.

Support has also been mounting for other contenders, including Harbour Island businessman Joseph John “JJ” Percentie.

Not all residents want to see Mr Petty back. Harbour Island resident Juanita Neely-Martin, 64, criticised his visibility in the community and said she believed his time had passed. She pointed to persistent water, electricity, and internet disruptions, calling the situation the worst she has experienced in decades.

While she blamed much of the neglect on the government, she said she did not believe Mr Petty had the backing of his colleagues and should not return.

“What I am disgruntled about is he had resigned already. If you had a situation before, and you know the situation and you resign, why let people can influence you to go in and do it again,” she said.

Mrs Neely-Martin said she favours Mr Percentie if he secures the nomination, brushing aside gossip about his personal life.

“That’s his own choice, his own personal choice,” she said. “Mr Percentie, in the pandemic, he looked out for us. Everybody, FNM, PLP.”

Other PLP hopefuls include realtor Oscar McPhee, entrepreneur Calaritta Walker-Saunders, and attorney Tamar Moss.