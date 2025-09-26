GB Junkanoo groups ‘deserve more money’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said Junkanoo groups on Grand Bahama deserve more funding, even as he presented them with increased seed money for the upcoming season.

“Grand Bahama, I believe you deserve more,” Mr Bowleg said during yesterday’s presentation. “Just keep your fingers crossed — anything is liable to happen.”

The minister said Junkanooers’ hard work and dedication warrant greater investment to grow and sustain the cultural festival.

“I want Junkanoo groups here in Grand Bahama to know that I appreciate you; I understand your hard work,” he said. “Even though I have increased your grant this year, I don’t want you to think I have closed my eyes on you. I still believe that in order for us to continue to develop and grow Junkanoo, we must continue to invest more.”

Mr Bowleg noted that, for the first time, every island and cay has received increased seed funding this year. He said the money will help Grand Bahama groups prepare for the Pineyard Rush in December and the New Year’s Parade in January.

He also praised LeShay Bowe and assistant director Norris Bain for strengthening ties with Junkanoo groups. “All I do is show up bearing gifts because all the hard work is done by them,” he said, adding that relations are now much stronger.

While on the island, Mr Bowleg was also updated on plans for the return of the Grand Bahama Games in November. The competition will feature volleyball, softball, soccer, baseball, and basketball, with teams drawn from the island’s five constituencies.

Organisers said all MPs are backing the event, which will also serve as a prelude to the 2026 Bahamas Games in New Providence.

This year’s Games will honour veteran sportsman Churchill Tener Knowles, who helped pioneer the competition in 1992.

The relaunch is expected to boost community spirit and showcase talent ahead of the national stage in 2026.