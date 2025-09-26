Man sentenced to two and a half years over $26k marijuana stash

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

Pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on Friday after he admitted to having $26,000 worth of marijuana in his home on Lawton Avenue last week.

Prosecutors allege that De’kotdeo Carlos Outten, 36, was found with 13lbs of marijuana at his residence at 11am on September 24.

The drugs seized in this canine assisted bust have an estimated street value of $26,000.

Outten pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

Outten’s co-accused, Melbourne Smith, 79, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The charge against Smith was withdrawn.

Outten was sentenced to two and a half years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson was the prosecutor.